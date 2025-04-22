Two more bodies recovered as death toll of collapsed building rises to 51

Two more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, bringing the death toll to 51, a rescue official confirmed on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, 43 individuals are still missing.
The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
According to the rescue official, the first body was recovered from under the rubble in Zone C at around 8:20 p.m. through digging and concrete cutting.
The second body was found beneath the debris in Zone B and was successfully recovered at around 9:37 p.m.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 51 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 43 remain missing.