Two more bodies recovered as death toll of collapsed building rises to 51

Two more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, bringing the death toll to 51, a rescue official confirmed on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 43 individuals are still missing.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.