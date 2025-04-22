Two more bodies recovered as death toll of collapsed building rises to 51

TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025

Search operations continue as efforts to locate the 43 missing workers remain underway.

Two more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, bringing the death toll to 51, a rescue official confirmed on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 43 individuals are still missing.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

According to the rescue official, the first body was recovered from under the rubble in Zone C at around 8:20 p.m. through digging and concrete cutting.

The second body was found beneath the debris in Zone B and was successfully recovered at around 9:37 p.m.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 51 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 43 remain missing.

