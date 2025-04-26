Why should we help Myanmar people, and not impoverished Thais?

Thailand’s interest in the well-being of Myanmar is laid bare in a recent research conducted by the Institute of Strategic Policy.
The earthquake of March 28 has not changed the rationale for deeper engagement with Myanmar in all spheres. The 2,401-km-long border sets this relationship permanency. What is happening in Myanmar has far-reaching implications on Thai national security, economy, politics, and social as well as its place in the world.
Here’s a look at some of them, which may help to explain why support for the people of Myanmar is very much in Thailand’s interest.
Border Security Risks: Ethnic groups along the borders used to act as a buffer
against flows of drugs into Thailand via the Golden Triangle in the 1970s-80s. Eradication of opium growing areas along the borders had had successes. Opium growing has since moved to the land.
A Thai foundation, Mae Fah Luang, has the foresight to see the danger and started a project in the mountainous areas of Shan State involving thousands of villagers to switch from opium growing to coffee.
But the border areas in the past decade have become rogue as fighting between the army and ethnic armed organisations led to the expansion of illicit networks of narcotics, scam call centres, and human trafficking. Only recently, with assistance from China, that these criminal activities been stamped out.
Stability and good jobs for Myanmar people along the borders will be the solution to stamp out these criminal activities once and for all.
Economic Consequences: Myanmar’s economic collapse has severely disrupted bilateral trade, with key border crossings like Mae Sot-Myawaddy experiencing a 46% decline in activity in 2024. Myanmar people are unable to afford to buy goods from Thailand as before, while the demise of the former’s financial system exposed Thai businesses to economic volatility and illicit financial activities.
Border trade is crucial to Thai provincial SMEs, running into billions of baht. It is important to the Thai border provinces in terms of jobs, investment and other development. Myanmar's economy will need to modernise, purchasing power of the Myanmar people restored, so that trade between the two countries returns to its normal course. Thai SMEs will be the gainers.
Energy: PTTEP’s Myanmar gas is supplied to generate electricity for a score of Thai provinces. Goodwill towards the Thai enterprise, not just the Myanmar government, but also people living along the gas pipeline, is essential for the security of supply.
Humanitarian and Migration Challenges: Over 90,000 refugees remain in Thai border camps, straining resources and intensifying security concerns. This is one of the most resilient international cooperation recognitions that Thailand deservedly earned.
The influx of 1.5 million undocumented Myanmar migrants, alongside 2.5 million registered workers, also presents economic and social integration challenges to Thailand. The earthquake will further lead to more illegal migrations from Myanmar. Here, Thailand is regarded as a safe haven. Myanmar people are thankful for Thailand’s facilitation despite many of them having to endure hard work in the low-wage, jittery industries.
Social/Environment: Myanmar is a major source of PM2.5, and no clear solution has been found to deal with the issue because of instability within the country.
Cooperation from the farmers who slash and burn is needed if PM2.5 is to be effectively dealt with. Thailand will have to apply carrots and sticks alongside goodwill to convince Myanmar farmers and enterprises to reduce arable land burnings.
And goodwill from the Myanmar young people working in Thailand will also be needed, both skilled and unskilled, as the main solution to the latter’s ageing society.
Geopolitics: Thailand’s policy towards Myanmar, from top leaders down to people on the streets, is closely watched by the international community. Are we sufficiently civilised people with humility? Thai people’s mindset on the plight of the Myanmar people is one of the top soft-power strengths we have.
The positive image that the Myanmar people have of the Thais ranks second to the Japanese, according to a survey some years ago. It probably remains so, allowing for a harmonious integration between the two peoples, whether it is in trade, in work as migrants or trust in general.
We also have to thank the Thai Red Cross and numerous NGOs working along the borders for playing their part over the past few decades.
A lot remains to be done and at times, Myanmar seem a lost cause because there are few signs of another “Fall of the Berlin Wall”.
The reality is that Thailand can’t just untie itself from Myanmar. The earthquake adds further instability to that caused by the civil war. Support so far for Myanmar earthquake victims remains a drop in the ocean given the scale of destruction. An anarchistic Myanmar will only add to various forms of instability in Thailand.
There may just be one reason why Thailand should not help the Myanmar people overcome their plight. But that case happened some 245 years ago!
Source: Myanmar and Thailand at the Crossroads: Strategic Pathways to Regional Peace and Stability by Supalak Ganjanakhundee – Institute for Strategic Policy, Bangkok, March 2025. For a copy, please email [email protected]