Why should we help Myanmar people, and not impoverished Thais?

Thailand’s interest in the well-being of Myanmar is laid bare in a recent research conducted by the Institute of Strategic Policy.

The earthquake of March 28 has not changed the rationale for deeper engagement with Myanmar in all spheres. The 2,401-km-long border sets this relationship permanency. What is happening in Myanmar has far-reaching implications on Thai national security, economy, politics, and social as well as its place in the world.

Here’s a look at some of them, which may help to explain why support for the people of Myanmar is very much in Thailand’s interest.

Border Security Risks: Ethnic groups along the borders used to act as a buffer

against flows of drugs into Thailand via the Golden Triangle in the 1970s-80s. Eradication of opium growing areas along the borders had had successes. Opium growing has since moved to the land.

A Thai foundation, Mae Fah Luang, has the foresight to see the danger and started a project in the mountainous areas of Shan State involving thousands of villagers to switch from opium growing to coffee.

But the border areas in the past decade have become rogue as fighting between the army and ethnic armed organisations led to the expansion of illicit networks of narcotics, scam call centres, and human trafficking. Only recently, with assistance from China, that these criminal activities been stamped out.