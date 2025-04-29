5.2 magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea, 5,884 km from Bangkok

There have been no reports of serious damage or injuries resulting from these quakes so far. However, relevant authorities in the affected regions continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, the division said.

The division further explained that the occurrence of multiple earthquakes across various regions is not unusual, as the Earth’s crust is constantly shifting. Most quakes occur along tectonic plate boundaries.

People in at-risk areas are advised to stay informed and be prepared for possible seismic activity at any time, the division added.