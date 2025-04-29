5.2 magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea, 5,884 km from Bangkok

TUESDAY, APRIL 29, 2025

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea, approximately 5,884 kilometres from Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

The tremor occurred at 11.01am (Thailand time) at a depth of 44 kilometres, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

Several minor earthquakes were recorded earlier in the day, with magnitudes ranging from 4.5 to 4.9:

  • 10.21am: A 4.9 magnitude quake at a depth of 43 kilometres in the Dominican Republic Region
  • 6.01am: A 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 10 kilometres in the western Gulf of Aden
  • 5.13am: A 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 10 kilometres in the western Gulf of Aden
  • 4.59am: A 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 10 kilometres in the western Gulf of Aden
  • 3.32am: A 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 545 kilometres in the Celebes Sea
  • 2.04am: A 4.8 magnitude quake at a depth of 60 kilometres in the New Ireland Region, Papua New Guinea
  • 0.22am: A 4.8 magnitude quake at a depth of 273 kilometres in the Tonga Islands
  • 0.21am: A 4.8 magnitude quake at a depth of 10 kilometres in the New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea

There have been no reports of serious damage or injuries resulting from these quakes so far. However, relevant authorities in the affected regions continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, the division said.

The division further explained that the occurrence of multiple earthquakes across various regions is not unusual, as the Earth’s crust is constantly shifting. Most quakes occur along tectonic plate boundaries.

People in at-risk areas are advised to stay informed and be prepared for possible seismic activity at any time, the division added.

 

