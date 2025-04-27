4.1 Quake hits near Nicobar, No impact reported in Phuket

At 9.23am on Sunday (April 27, 2025), the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake near the Nicobar Islands, India, at coordinates 6.456°N and 94.887°E, with a depth of approximately 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was located about 418 kilometres southwest of Mueang District, Phuket Province, Thailand. As of now, there have been no reports of damage or noticeable tremors within Thailand.