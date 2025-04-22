Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia

The quake occurred at latitude 4.52°N and longitude 127.75°E, at a depth of 128 kilometres. The epicentre was located in the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, approximately 3,159 kilometres southeast of Bangkok. The earthquake was recorded at 5.17pm Thailand time.
There have been no initial reports of damage or clearly affected individuals.
Meanwhile, the most recent earthquake within the Southeast Asia region occurred in Myanmar today at 7.12pm, measuring 1.8 in magnitude. Myanmar has experienced a sequence of tremors throughout the day, detailed as follows: