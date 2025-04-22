Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia

TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, on Tuesday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

The quake occurred at latitude 4.52°N and longitude 127.75°E, at a depth of 128 kilometres. The epicentre was located in the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, approximately 3,159 kilometres southeast of Bangkok. The earthquake was recorded at 5.17pm Thailand time.

There have been no initial reports of damage or clearly affected individuals.

Meanwhile, the most recent earthquake within the Southeast Asia region occurred in Myanmar today at 7.12pm, measuring 1.8 in magnitude. Myanmar has experienced a sequence of tremors throughout the day, detailed as follows:

  • 6.05pm – Magnitude 2.1 at latitude 20.121°N, longitude 97.936°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 74 km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 5.41pm – Magnitude 2.8 at latitude 21.104°N, longitude 99.719°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 76 km northwest of Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province.
  • 5.13pm – Magnitude 2.1 at latitude 19.806°N, longitude 98.007°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 40 km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 5.00pm – Magnitude 3.0 at latitude 19.567°N, longitude 96.287°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 179 km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 1.35pm – Magnitude 2.4 at latitude 19.963°N, longitude 96.266°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 193 km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.

  • 1.09pm – Magnitude 3.6 at latitude 21.92°N, longitude 96.278°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 336 km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 1.06pm – Magnitude 2.5 at latitude 19.143°N, longitude 96.534°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 151 km southwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 10.42am – Magnitude 2.5 at latitude 19.395°N, longitude 96.333°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 172 km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 8.54am – Magnitude 2.7 at latitude 19.091°N, longitude 96.391°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 166 km northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 8.23am – Magnitude 2.3 at latitude 19.66°N, longitude 96.332°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 176 km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 5.13am – Magnitude 2.3 at latitude 18.987°N, longitude 96.447°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 158 km northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 4.56am – Magnitude 2.4 at latitude 19.419°N, longitude 96.348°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 171 km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 4.25am – Magnitude 2.0 at latitude 18.311°N, longitude 96.802°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 120 km northwest of Mae Sariang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 4.04am – Magnitude 3.4 at latitude 21.921°N, longitude 96.373°E, depth 10 km. Approximately 330 km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
