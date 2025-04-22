Tourism Ministry lowers 2025 revenue forecast to 3 trillion baht

Permanent Secretary Nattareeya Thaweewong announced on Tuesday that the updated forecast reflects a return to pre-Covid-19 levels, comprising 2 trillion baht from international visitors and 1 trillion baht from domestic travellers.

However, the new projection is lower than the ministry’s previous target of 3.5 trillion baht.

“The Tourism and Sports Ministry has instructed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to revise its marketing plan for the second half of 2025, due to several factors including concerns over travel safety and earthquakes, as well as external influences such as US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs,” she said.