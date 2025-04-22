13 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar on Tuesday, one near Tak border

The Earthquake Observation Division of the department stated that one of these earthquakes, with a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth of 3 kilometers, occurred near the Thai border in Tak province at 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

The division reported that the epicenter was located at latitude 16.463° North and longitude 98.640° East, approximately 10 kilometers northwest of Tak’s Phop Phra district.

The strongest quake on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of 10 kilometers, was recorded at 4:04 a.m. in Myanmar, about 330 kilometers northwest of Mae Hong Son province.

There have been no reports of property damage or casualties at the time of reporting.

For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.