3.8-magnitude quake recorded in Mae Hong Son on Thursday night

Ten mild earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar and northern Thailand from Thursday night to Friday morning, with magnitudes ranging from 2.1 to 3.8, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Earthquake Observation Division of the department stated that two of these earthquakes occurred in Mae Hong Son province on Thursday night.
The first, with a magnitude of 3.8 and a depth of 4 kilometres, occurred at 10:27 PM in Wiang Nueu Subdistrict, Pai District.
The second, with a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 1 kilometre, occurred at 10:33 PM in Mae Hi Subdistrict, Pai District.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent earthquake at this time, the division said. It is closely monitoring the situation and advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any potential developments.
