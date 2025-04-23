1.2-magnitude quake recorded in Chiang Mai on Wednesday morning

The strongest quake on Wednesday, with a magnitude of 3.3 and a depth of 10 kilometers, was recorded at 6:23 a.m. in Myanmar, about 283 kilometers northwest of Mae Hong Son province.

There have been no reports of property damage or casualties at the time of reporting.

For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.