Seven earthquakes rock Myanmar, tremors felt in Northern Thailand

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department, the epicentres of the quakes were located in Myanmar, at depths ranging between 1 and 11 kilometres.
While such earthquakes typically do not cause significant structural damage, the tremors were strong enough to be felt in nearby areas, the division stated.
Although no serious damage has been reported so far, the division advised the public to stay updated via official channels and to familiarise themselves with earthquake safety procedures.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as necessary, the division added.