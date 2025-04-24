Seven earthquakes rock Myanmar, tremors felt in Northern Thailand

THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025

Seven earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 3.1 struck Myanmar on Thursday, with tremors felt in parts of northern Thailand.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department, the epicentres of the quakes were located in Myanmar, at depths ranging between 1 and 11 kilometres.

While such earthquakes typically do not cause significant structural damage, the tremors were strong enough to be felt in nearby areas, the division stated.

Details of the earthquakes (Thai local time):

  • 0.44am – Magnitude 3.1 | Latitude 21.786°N | Longitude 96.333°E | Depth: 11 km | Felt in Myanmar
  • 1.39am – Magnitude 1.4 | Latitude 17.979°N | Longitude 97.649°E | Depth: 1 km | Felt in Myanmar
  • 1.42am – Magnitude 2.2 | Latitude 19.377°N | Longitude 96.333°E | Depth: 10 km | Felt in Myanmar
  • 2.13am – Magnitude 3.1 | Latitude 19.159°N | Longitude 96.229°E | Depth: 10 km | Felt in Myanmar
  • 5.49am – Magnitude 1.8 | Latitude 19.511°N | Longitude 98.336°E | Depth: 5 km | Felt in Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand
  • 10.16am – Magnitude 2.6 | Latitude 19.329°N | Longitude 96.313°E | Depth: 10 km | Felt in Myanmar
  • 10.52am – Magnitude 2.6 | Latitude 18.09°N | Longitude 96.884°E | Depth: 10 km | Felt in Myanmar

Although no serious damage has been reported so far, the division advised the public to stay updated via official channels and to familiarise themselves with earthquake safety procedures.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as necessary, the division added.

 

