Thailand deploys final medical team to Myanmar earthquake zone 

The send-off ceremony was led by Dr Sumet Ongwandee, senior medical expert at the Department of Disease Control. The team departed from Don Mueang Military Airport in Bangkok at approximately 8:00 a.m. aboard a Royal Thai Air Force aircraft, heading to Mandalay to assist victims of the recent earthquake.

Sumet revealed that the ministry had deployed four rotations of Thailand EMTs to Myanmar, with this being the final group. The team consists of 37 personnel from various health agencies, including the Department of Medical Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Medical Engineering, the Department of Health Service Support, and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The team’s mission, which runs from May 2 to 8, focuses on managing chronic diseases, ensuring safe drinking water, controlling mosquito breeding sites, and preventing communicable diseases in affected communities. They will also coordinate the return of the third rotation team, expected to arrive at Don Mueang Military Airport later this evening.