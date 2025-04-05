Health ministry sends voluntary medical team to Myanmar, prioritizing safety

As for the deployment of the Thailand EMT, it will proceed once the situation is deemed completely safe and on a voluntary basis. All personnel must have completed both theoretical and field training under the Department of Medical Services’ Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) program and must be fully capable of operating in the designated area.

In the first week, a field hospital will be established to conduct preliminary assessments and provide care for illnesses and injuries, led by a team from the Department of Medical Services.

From weeks 2 to 4, medical care for the sick and injured, along with disease control efforts, will be managed by medical and public health teams from the regional health offices. Personnel deployed will receive per diem allowances in accordance with official regulations for overseas missions, based on their roles, ranks, and the cost of living in the operational area.

Thailand has a certified EMT team composed of both public and private sector personnel, recognized by the World Health Organization. In the past, these teams have participated in similar missions in several countries, such as Nepal, Myanmar, and Laos. The most recent deployment was in response to a landslide in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.