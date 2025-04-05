Health ministry sends voluntary medical team to Myanmar, prioritizing safety

After receiving coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Myanmar had requested medical support following a major earthquake, Dr Pongsathorn Pokpermdee, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, stated on Friday (April 4, 2025) that Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin had assigned preparations to deploy an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to assist earthquake victims in Myanmar.
The Ministry has now assigned Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, a senior expert in preventive medicine at the Office of the Permanent Secretary, and Dr Narumon Sawanpanyalert, a senior expert and head of the Department of Medical Services' Emergency Medical Division, to join the delegation led by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Gen Songwit Noonpackdee the Chief of Defence Forces. They are scheduled to visit Myanmar on April 5, 2025, to assess the situation on the ground, following the advance deployment of Thai military teams.
As for the deployment of the Thailand EMT, it will proceed once the situation is deemed completely safe and on a voluntary basis. All personnel must have completed both theoretical and field training under the Department of Medical Services’ Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) program and must be fully capable of operating in the designated area.
In the first week, a field hospital will be established to conduct preliminary assessments and provide care for illnesses and injuries, led by a team from the Department of Medical Services.
From weeks 2 to 4, medical care for the sick and injured, along with disease control efforts, will be managed by medical and public health teams from the regional health offices. Personnel deployed will receive per diem allowances in accordance with official regulations for overseas missions, based on their roles, ranks, and the cost of living in the operational area.
Thailand has a certified EMT team composed of both public and private sector personnel, recognized by the World Health Organization. In the past, these teams have participated in similar missions in several countries, such as Nepal, Myanmar, and Laos. The most recent deployment was in response to a landslide in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.
"For this mission, multiple teams are required in response to a request from the Myanmar government due to extensive damage to the country's infrastructure. The teams will work alongside Myanmar personnel in the affected areas. The Ministry of Public Health has initially coordinated with a 4-star hotel to accommodate the Thailand EMT teams and is working with local police and military units to ensure their safety," said Dr Pongsathorn.
In addition, specific missions have been assigned to relevant agencies as follows:
Department of Health: Responsible for public health and environmental management.
Department of Health Service Support: Tasked with assessing damage to health facilities, joining operational teams from week 2 onward.
Department of Medical Services: In charge of enhancing the capacity of medical and public health personnel.
Strategy and Planning Division: Handles budget allocation to support medical and public health teams.
International Affairs Division: Coordinates with the Thai Armed Forces to ensure security, and liaises with external agencies and networks beyond the Ministry of Public Health.
Emergency Public Health Division: Prepares support systems such as passports, insurance, customs procedures, and the export of medical supplies. It also compiles EMT team data for official approval of operations in accordance with relevant regulations.