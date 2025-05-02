Myanmar to renovate quake-hit buildings in three ways, probe builders

The reconstruction of office buildings will be carried out in three ways: assigning responsibility to the companies that originally built them, assigning responsibility to companies that are currently carrying out construction work in relevant ministries, and assigning responsibility to companies approved by the three engineering associations. TheNaypyidaw Development Committee and the relevant region and state governments will be responsible for the renovation of staff housing, said General Maung Maung Aye.
The 18 Level (1) inspection teams, 11 Level (2) inspection teams and 12 special inspection teams have been formed to inspect the state-owned office buildings, staff housing and special buildings. The buildings that were damaged by the earthquake are inspected by teams consisting of experts and are color-coded (red, orange and blue).
In addition, when repairing or constructing new buildings, they must be constructed to withstand an earthquake of 8.0 on the Richter scale. Experts, including civil engineers approved by the Ministry of Construction, will be assigned to calculate the estimated costs and submit them to the “Buildings Restoration, Utilisation, and New Buildings Construction Supervision Committee” through the relevant repair and construction team. The estimated costs will be verified by the Construction Work Verification Committee of the Ministry of Construction through field inspections and photographic records.
Recently, the Buildings Restoration, Utilisation, and New Buildings Construction Supervision Committee issued a notice to companies involved in the construction of office and department buildings, special buildings, staff housing, administrative buildings, and other buildings included in the Naypyidaw Special Development Project to contact the Naypyidaw Development Committee.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network