Myanmar to renovate quake-hit buildings in three ways, probe builders

The 18 Level (1) inspection teams, 11 Level (2) inspection teams and 12 special inspection teams have been formed to inspect the state-owned office buildings, staff housing and special buildings. The buildings that were damaged by the earthquake are inspected by teams consisting of experts and are color-coded (red, orange and blue).

In addition, when repairing or constructing new buildings, they must be constructed to withstand an earthquake of 8.0 on the Richter scale. Experts, including civil engineers approved by the Ministry of Construction, will be assigned to calculate the estimated costs and submit them to the “Buildings Restoration, Utilisation, and New Buildings Construction Supervision Committee” through the relevant repair and construction team. The estimated costs will be verified by the Construction Work Verification Committee of the Ministry of Construction through field inspections and photographic records.