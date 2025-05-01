5 more bodies found under collapsed SAO building — Rescue teams work 24/7 with K9 support

The search for trapped victims at the collapse site of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district turned up five additional bodies on Thursday, according to Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

The under-construction 30-storey building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping more than a hundred workers inside.

The BMA has reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 68 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 26 remain missing.

Suriyachai said this morning that all five newly recovered bodies were found in Zone D of the building. Some were located with the help of K9 search dogs, which continue to support rescue operations tirelessly.