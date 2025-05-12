Blaze ravages Bangkok furniture factory, burns into Monday

By 7.50pm, the fire had engulfed the entire warehouse area. Structural cracks and creaking sounds were observed, prompting officials to withdraw some personnel for safety reasons.

At 10.20pm, Tavida Kamolvej, deputy governor of Bangkok, visited the scene to monitor the situation. She confirmed that the smoke from the fire was affecting nearby communities and instructed relevant agencies to provide urgent health and environmental support to residents.

At 0.30am on Monday, temporary shelters were set up for affected individuals. These included facilities at Lampaong School, Wat Tippawas School, the Wat Tippawas Community Child Development Centre, and the conference hall of the Lad Krabang Industrial Estate Office.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt arrived at the site at 5.50am. He initially observed the situation from a high vantage point at Lampaong School and later visited the temporary shelters to encourage evacuees and inspect surrounding areas.

The governor emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of both emergency personnel and local residents. He urged that people living nearby evacuate the area due to the danger posed by the dense smoke.

“There have been no reported injuries so far, but the concern lies with those living near the factory, as the smoke is extremely thick due to the presence of plastic pellets. Anyone in the vicinity must be cautious,” he stated.