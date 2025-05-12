Blaze ravages Bangkok furniture factory, burns into Monday

The fire started at approximately 4pm, originating from the basement of two connected warehouses and spreading rapidly. Thick smoke billowed into nearby communities, raising health and safety concerns.
Over 100 firefighters were deployed to the scene in an attempt to bring the blaze under control. Fire trucks were mobilised, and an incident command centre was established.
Tarapong Pechkong, director of the Lad Krabang district office, and Surachit Phongsinghvithya, president of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, led the district administrative team in managing the situation closely.
By 7.50pm, the fire had engulfed the entire warehouse area. Structural cracks and creaking sounds were observed, prompting officials to withdraw some personnel for safety reasons.
At 10.20pm, Tavida Kamolvej, deputy governor of Bangkok, visited the scene to monitor the situation. She confirmed that the smoke from the fire was affecting nearby communities and instructed relevant agencies to provide urgent health and environmental support to residents.
At 0.30am on Monday, temporary shelters were set up for affected individuals. These included facilities at Lampaong School, Wat Tippawas School, the Wat Tippawas Community Child Development Centre, and the conference hall of the Lad Krabang Industrial Estate Office.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt arrived at the site at 5.50am. He initially observed the situation from a high vantage point at Lampaong School and later visited the temporary shelters to encourage evacuees and inspect surrounding areas.
The governor emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of both emergency personnel and local residents. He urged that people living nearby evacuate the area due to the danger posed by the dense smoke.
“There have been no reported injuries so far, but the concern lies with those living near the factory, as the smoke is extremely thick due to the presence of plastic pellets. Anyone in the vicinity must be cautious,” he stated.
Chadchart also consulted with firefighters and was informed that the blaze had been contained within a limited area. Water supplies remained sufficient, sourced from both the municipal system and natural water sources, with support from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) water trucks.
The governor also inquired about the local population. Officials reported that there are 140 households in the Lampaong community, and evacuation announcements had been made the previous night.
Although the full extent of the damage is not yet known, once the fire is under control, the Lad Krabang district incident command centre, in coordination with Chalongkrung Police Station, will conduct interviews with relevant parties, investigate the cause, and assess the value of the damaged property.
Earlier, Surachit Phongsinghvithya said that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, but that significant smoke was present.
Foam and water were being used in combination to extinguish the flames. He confirmed that no one was trapped inside the premises and there were no injuries or fatalities, as the incident coincided with a day off from work.
The factory was reportedly used to produce ready-made furniture for export. Large quantities of flammable materials, such as plywood, wooden pallets, plastic pellets, and other items, were stored inside, likely contributing to the rapid spread of the fire.
Surachit added that the BMA had deployed air ventilation and compression equipment, as well as the LUF 60 remote-controlled fire-fighting vehicle. Fortunately, rainfall later helped reduce smoke levels in the area, he added.