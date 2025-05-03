Classic 100-year-old yacht catches fire off Na Jomtien coast

Rescuers used water cannons and maneuvered jet skis and speedboats to direct high-powered water spray toward the burning vessel. After nearly an hour of intense firefighting, the blaze was brought under control. The yacht was later towed to shore for further inspection and to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished. Damage assessment is ongoing.

Chidchanok Narknoi, 58, the yacht’s owner, recounted that the fire began at around 6.20am while he and three others were drinking coffee at the rear of the boat. They noticed the smell of burning wires and smoke billowing from the lower engine room.

Upon investigation, he saw sparks and attempted to put out the fire with a CO2 extinguisher, but the flames quickly became uncontrollable.

He and the others grabbed all eight onboard extinguishers to fight the blaze, but were ultimately forced to abandon the yacht using an inflatable boat. Fortunately, all on board escaped safely. Chidchanok believes the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit.