Fire destroys 20 wooden shophouses at historic market in Chachoengsao

A devastating fire broke out late Wednesday night at a historic market in Phanom Sarakham district of Chachoengsao province, destroying around 20 wooden shophouses, according to local authorities.

Blaze Erupts in Century-Old Community

Officials reported that the blaze started at approximately 11:40 PM in Tha Kwian Market, an old community in Phanom Sarakham town. The fire originated on the side of the market where vendors sold fresh vegetables and food, and quickly spread through a row of two-storey wooden shophouses along Highway No. 3378.