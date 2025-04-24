Fire destroys 20 wooden shophouses at historic market in Chachoengsao

THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025

A fire at Chachoengsao's century-old Tha Kwian Market destroyed 20 wooden shophouses. No casualties reported; support centre set up for victims.

A devastating fire broke out late Wednesday night at a historic market in Phanom Sarakham district of Chachoengsao province, destroying around 20 wooden shophouses, according to local authorities.

Blaze Erupts in Century-Old Community

Officials reported that the blaze started at approximately 11:40 PM in Tha Kwian Market, an old community in Phanom Sarakham town. The fire originated on the side of the market where vendors sold fresh vegetables and food, and quickly spread through a row of two-storey wooden shophouses along Highway No. 3378.

Firefighters Contain Blaze Within Two Hours

Firefighters, supported by 20 fire engines from Phanom Sarakham, Sanam Chaikhet, and Plaeng Yao districts, managed to bring the fire under control by around 1:00 AM on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Officials Respond and Community Rallies

In the aftermath, Chachoengsao Governor Kachornkiart Rakkabpanichommanee and Phanom Sarakham District Chief Supoj Triratanakul visited the scene to oversee firefighting efforts and offer moral support to affected residents.

Local residents described the market as part of a century-old community, noting its significance and long-standing family businesses. Despite the disaster, some regular vendors resumed trading the following morning, selling fresh produce along the roadside, as they had not prepared for such an unexpected event.

Initial Cause Suspected to Be Electrical Fault

On Thursday morning, the provincial governor stated that the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though the exact cause is under investigation by forensic science police.

Support Centre Set Up for Fire Victims

The district office has established a support centre to assist victims of the fire. Most displaced families are currently being sheltered by relatives as recovery efforts begin.
 

