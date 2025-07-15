BMA and Debsirin Schools Chinese Study Centre offer Thai students opportunity to study in Taiwan

These students have since attended a Chinese language and culture camp at Debsirin Phukhae School in Saraburi and Khungfu Withayakom School in Chiang Rai. A welcoming orientation was held on July 7, 2025.

The students selected for the 3+4 vocational programme are scheduled to travel to Taiwan for further studies. One student will attend Chung-Shan Industrial & Commercial School on July 16, 2025, and five students will study at Tzu Ming High School in Taichung starting July 27, 2025.

Additionally, five students pursuing undergraduate degrees are in the process of applying for visas in preparation for their departure in September 2025.

The 3+4 vocational programme offers a combination of three months of classroom study and three months of paid internships in real-world enterprises, with a guaranteed monthly wage of 23,000 to 27,000 baht. During non-internship periods, students can work part-time according to Taiwanese labour law.

Upon completing the vocational programme, students are eligible for a scholarship to continue their undergraduate studies in their chosen field.

The four-year undergraduate programme includes internships aligned with students’ studies and paid in accordance with Taiwan's labour laws.

"Education development is one of the top priorities of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who has consistently emphasised that ‘education and public health are the key to reducing social inequality,’" Phitsamai said.

"BMA is therefore focused on developing quality education across all dimensions and enhancing the abilities of students to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills for life in the 21st century," she concluded.

