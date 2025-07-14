Bangkok City Hall Defends THB2.3Bn CCTV Spend, Citing 80% for Maintenance

The explanation comes in response to allegations from the "Strong Anti-Corruption Thailand Club" Facebook page, which claimed the procurement prices were inflated and several projects suffered significant delays.

Sitthiporn Somkidsan, Director of the Department of Traffic and Transport (DTT), addressed the criticisms head-on, providing a detailed breakdown of the spending and procurement processes.

Sitthiporn clarified that the 2.3 billion baht budget spanning 2023-2025 is primarily split into two categories.

He emphasised that the BMA's CCTV cameras, totalling 65,015 units across 16,623 locations, serve crucial roles in traffic management and crime prevention.

The footage is vital for criminal investigations, bolstering Bangkok's safety, and boosting tourism. Furthermore, image data is shared with various investigative agencies and provided to the public for use in cases involving traffic incidents, criminal activity, or lost property.

In the period from October 2023 to September 2024 alone, over 44,000 requests for image data were processed, a figure expected to rise annually.

