Cable Thief Apprehended on Bangkok Skywalk in Latest \'Shock the Thieves\' Operation

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the BMA, confirmed details of the arrest.

On 6 July 2025, at approximately 5:00 PM, police received a tip-off from a vigilant citizen reporting a person cutting power cables on the skywalk.

Officers swiftly responded, apprehending Duang (a pseudonym) at the scene.

A search revealed several items hidden in a black rubbish bag, including a round, black SYLVANIA lamp, six lengths of black PVC cable insulation (2 x 2.5/2.5 size, approx. 4 metres each), and various lengths of blue, brown, and green wire insulation.

Upon questioning, Duang admitted to the theft. He was subsequently charged with theft and taken to Lat Phrao Police Station for legal proceedings.

"The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is seriously and continuously pursuing its 'Shock the Thieves' operation against cable theft," stated Aekvarunyoo. "This initiative aims to resolve the widespread issues caused by these thefts, which significantly impact public safety, traffic flow, and confidence in our public electricity system."

