AI, big data among necessary skills for workers

This report cited a survey among 14 million employees from 1,000 companies in 55 countries worldwide, said Wilert Puriwat, dean of Chulalongkorn Business School.

Between 2025 and 2030, 170 million job positions would be introduced due to digital and environmental transformations, eliminating 92 million existing jobs due to economic changes and automation.

Technologies like artificial intelligence, robots and clean energy are factors that cause workers to change their roles and skills, he said, adding that the demand for environmental and renewable energy engineers would increase due to climate change.