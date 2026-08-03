Sweet Tooth Nation: How History Made Thais Obsessed with Sugar

A Taste Once Reserved for the Elite



Thailand’s love affair with sugar began centuries ago in the Ayutthaya royal court. During the 17th century, Marie Guimar introduced Portuguese-inspired egg-and-sugar sweets, embedding heavy sugar consumption into traditional Thai desserts.

In 19th-century Siam, refined white sugar had become an expensive imported luxury reserved exclusively for royalty and elites, while commoners still relied solely on local palm sugar.

As refined sugar gradually became more accessible, commoners began adding it to their everyday cooking to emulate royal palace cuisine, believing that sweetness represented sophisticated, high-class food rather than unrefined rural cooking.

Through this shift, taste became deeply tied to social status, a transformation captured by the proverb: “Eating savoury without sweet is the habit of a serf.”

As urbanisation accelerated and rural workers migrated into Bangkok, sweeter flavours became the defining mark of modern city taste. This preference grew so dominant that even bold regional dishes, such as northeastern Isan food, were heavily sweetened to appeal to urban palates.

Over time, this evolution created a remarkably sophisticated palate. Thais learned to choose distinct sugars for specific results, using refined white sugar for a clean, sharp kick, and palm or coconut sugars for a rich, mellow depth.