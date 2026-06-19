Inside Kazan summit: Thailand backs EAEU free trade push as Anutin meets Putin

Thailand has expressed strong support for closer economic integration between ASEAN and Eurasian partners during a high-level working lunch held at the International Conference Centre in Kazan, Russia. The session formed part of broader ASEAN–Eurasian engagement involving regional leaders, international organisations and business representatives.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined Russian President Vladimir Putin, ASEAN leaders, the ASEAN Secretariat, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Commission representing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as business councils and chambers of commerce.





During the session, Thailand’s leader addressed “Integration Processes in the Eurasian Spaces”, stressing the need to strengthen inter-regional linkages across economies and societies.

He highlighted that future growth in the Eurasian region would depend on deeper connectivity, supported by stability and peace as the fundamental basis for sustainable integration.

Connectivity, he said, now goes beyond transport infrastructure to include supply chains, logistics networks, digital platforms, business ecosystems and people-to-people exchanges.