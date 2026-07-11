Massive Nominee Network Raided on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan

The initial enforcement blitz focused heavily on five primary target groups:

The Five Targets Under Investigation



1. The 'J' Corporate Group (Special Case No. 93/2026): This network allegedly deployed Thai proxies to illegally acquire land and develop a luxury villa estate spanning over 14,000 square metres in Bo Phut on Ko Samui. Public promotional materials explicitly named a Chinese developer, whilst Chinese executives directed internal policy. The DSI seized financial records revealing asset holdings exceeding 1,692 million baht and bank transactions topping 1,987 million baht, primarily fed by international wire transfers.



2. The 'P' Law Firm (Special Case No. 94/2026): Identified as a principal enabler for foreign syndicates, this firm is accused of using its own office headquarters to register 103 distinct corporations. Further audits linked the firm to over 150 companies, using employees and close associates as proxy shareholders for foreign clients to hide transactions exceeding 795 million baht.



3. Company 'B' (Wellness Front): In Ko Pha Ngan, an Israeli-operated nominee network was raided after investigators discovered at least five affiliate firms sharing a single address. One entity operated an unlicensed health and yoga resort with assets exceeding 100 million baht, which is now being audited by provincial health officials.



4. Company 'N' (Hotel Front): Operating a hotel on Ko Samui since 2013, this firm features a mix of Thai and Israeli shareholders with total assets over 2,000 million baht. Special case investigators are auditing the financial capability of the Thai shareholders to determine if it represents an illegal proxy arrangement.