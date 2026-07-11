Multi-Billion Baht 'Ghost Baby' Racket Exposed at Top Private Hospitals

Six private clinics are accused of forging birth records for Chinese nationals, saddling the Thai taxpayer with a 4.8 billon baht lifetime welfare bill.

An international crime syndicate that systematically "laundered" Thai nationalities for hundreds of Chinese newborns has been dismantled, exposing a network of corruption involving at least six prominent private hospitals.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), alongside senior police investigators, launched a sweeping crackdown after uncovering a sophisticated identity-theft racket operating across Bangkok.

Dubbed the "999 Campaign" by its orchestrators, the syndicate sold illicit Thai citizenship packages to wealthy Chinese nationals for under 100,000 baht per child.

The fallout extends far beyond immigration fraud, presenting a catastrophic drain on public funds. According to PACC data, the latest cohort of 164 fraudulently registered infants will cost the Thai state an estimated 4,821 million baht in lifetime welfare benefits, including healthcare, education, and pensions.

The '999' Playbook

Detectives revealed that the syndicate relied on a highly organised, uniform modus operandi. Expectant Chinese mothers entered high-end private hospitals as "walk-in" patients, intentionally bypassing standard prenatal registration. Crucially, no biological father was listed on admission.

Once delivery was complete, the syndicate deployed a complicit Thai man to step forward and falsely sign the official paperwork as the biological father, instantly granting the infant automatic Thai citizenship.

However, the scam unravelled when forensic investigators ordered mandatory DNA screenings on suspected cases, which returned zero genetic matches.



