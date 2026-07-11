Thai Growth ‘Not Good’ but Resilient to Wartime Shocks, Says Central Bank Chief

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn revises down inflation forecasts to 2.4% while cautioning that structural issues hamper credit access for SMEs.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has warned that the country’s projected GDP growth rate of 2.3% for this year is "not good" and reflects a persistent historical decline, though it remains significantly better than worst-case wartime projections.

According to Krungthep Turakij reporter Wichulada Pakdeesuwan, BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn detailed the central bank’s economic assessments during the 2026 Advanced Economic Journalist Capacity Development Project training session.

Reflecting on the macroeconomic landscape, the governor noted that while the BOT’s 2.3% growth forecast remains higher than the figures proposed by several private research houses, it remains inherently weak on a historical scale.

However, governor Vitai emphasised that the domestic economy has "not hit a deep bottom", comfortably avoiding the direst scenarios mapped out during the initial outbreak of the Iran conflict, when central bank models feared growth could collapse to a nadir of 1.5%.

The governor attributed this stability to structural resilience, highlighting the ability of domestic firms to adapt and secure alternative raw materials and energy sources, aided by global oil prices retreating far more rapidly than anticipated.