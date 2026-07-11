Southeast Asia's First: How Thailand's Equality Act Is Testing Corporate Commitment

Thailand's Marriage Equality Act has forced HR departments to move beyond rainbow logos—now, it's about rewriting the rulebook of corporate governance.

For years, corporate Bangkok marked Pride Month with rainbow logos on social media and employee socials in hotel ballrooms. Then the law changed — and so did the standard.

On 18 June 2024, Thailand's Senate passed the act amending the Civil and Commercial Code, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to legally recognise same-sex marriage.

The legislation took effect on 23 January 2025, after royal endorsement and publication in the Royal Gazette. Its implications for the private sector were immediate and enforceable.

As the US Library of Congress confirmed, spousal benefits—including health insurance and retirement pensions—became legally required to be extended equally to employees in same-sex marriages, aligned with entitlements long given to opposite-sex spouses.

The law also replaced gender-specific terminology such as "husband" and "wife" with neutral terms like "individual" and "spouse" throughout the Civil and Commercial Code – a revision that HR departments across the Kingdom were legally compelled to mirror in their own documentation.

Law firm Baker McKenzie advised its corporate clients to audit policies, revisit benefit structures, and ensure channels were in place for employees to raise concerns, noting that companies could also consider going beyond the legal minimum with adoption leave, gender affirmation support, and alternative reproductive services.

