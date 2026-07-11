Southeast Asia's First: How Thailand's Equality Act Is Testing Corporate Commitment

Thailand's Marriage Equality Act has forced HR departments to move beyond rainbow logos—now, it's about rewriting the rulebook of corporate governance.
For years, corporate Bangkok marked Pride Month with rainbow logos on social media and employee socials in hotel ballrooms. Then the law changed — and so did the standard.
On 18 June 2024, Thailand's Senate passed the act amending the Civil and Commercial Code, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to legally recognise same-sex marriage.
The legislation took effect on 23 January 2025, after royal endorsement and publication in the Royal Gazette. Its implications for the private sector were immediate and enforceable.
As the US Library of Congress confirmed, spousal benefits—including health insurance and retirement pensions—became legally required to be extended equally to employees in same-sex marriages, aligned with entitlements long given to opposite-sex spouses.
The law also replaced gender-specific terminology such as "husband" and "wife" with neutral terms like "individual" and "spouse" throughout the Civil and Commercial Code – a revision that HR departments across the Kingdom were legally compelled to mirror in their own documentation.
Law firm Baker McKenzie advised its corporate clients to audit policies, revisit benefit structures, and ensure channels were in place for employees to raise concerns, noting that companies could also consider going beyond the legal minimum with adoption leave, gender affirmation support, and alternative reproductive services.
In theory, this should mark the end of "rainbow washing" — the practice of displaying solidarity without substantive change. In practice, the transition has been uneven.
A 2026 academic study published in the journal Highlights of Sustainability, which analysed disclosures from ten leading firms listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, found that while most companies aligned with international human rights frameworks, implementation remained largely procedural.
Only a limited number explicitly recognised employees from all gender identities as a distinct group requiring targeted measures.
The human cost of inaction is documented.
The United Nations Development Programme's Thailand country office reported, citing its "Tolerance but Not Inclusion" survey, that 18.8 per cent of LGBTI people had experienced workplace discrimination, with transgender women most affected at 32.1 per cent.
UNDP's subsequent Inclusion Toolkit for Organisations and Businesses — developed with Workplace Pride and the Sasin School of Management at Chulalongkorn University, with support from the Canadian government — offers a practical roadmap, and an increasing number of Thai companies are now using it as part of their governance frameworks.
The business case is not merely ethical. Research cited by the UNDP indicates that 87 per cent of businesses report improved decision-making in inclusive environments and that employees who feel valued perform up to 13 per cent better.
McKinsey and the Boston Consulting Group have separately documented that companies prioritising diversity are 35 per cent more likely to achieve above-average financial returns.
One year on from the law's enforcement, the UN in Thailand described the Marriage Equality Act as "a regional reference point", while noting that anti-discrimination reforms and legal gender recognition — which would, among other things, allow transgender employees to use their identified names in official work documents — remain under debate. The legal architecture is in place. The question now is whether corporate culture will catch up.