From One Job to Many: Thailand's Multipreneur Revolution

As Thailand's freelance market doubles in five years, a generation of "slashers" is rewriting the rules of career identity — and safety nets must keep pace
In a co-working café in Ari, a young woman simultaneously edits a travel vlog, drafts an insurance proposal on a second screen, and prepares a restaurant review for a lifestyle publication — all before lunch. She is not unusually ambitious. She is, increasingly, typical.
Thailand's freelance market has expanded at a remarkable pace.
According to a 2025 report by the platform Jobbers, the number of active freelancers in the country grew from 3.8 million to 7.4 million between 2020 and 2025 — a 94 per cent surge that reflects structural shifts in how young Thais conceptualise professional identity.
Bangkok now ranks as the fourth most popular city globally for digital nomads, with over 35,000 remote workers embedded in its co-working ecosystem, which grew from 180 spaces in 2019 to more than 520 locations nationwide.
This phenomenon is widely known in Thailand as the "slash generation" — professionals who define themselves across multiple hyphenated roles. The trend is not merely about supplementary income.
A 2024 Deloitte survey cited by the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce found that 96 per cent of Thai millennials and 99 per cent of Gen Z professionals regard purpose as vital to job satisfaction, with more than half refusing to work for organisations that conflict with their values.
For this cohort, the multi-income portfolio is an extension of identity, not a financial necessity.
The structural data supports the shift. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported in its Q2 2025 social report that permanent part-time roles at medium and large Thai companies had climbed from six per cent to 42 per cent between 2022 and 2024.
A JobsDB survey of the same period found that more than a quarter of Thai organisations planned to reduce full-time headcount in favour of contract arrangements.
According to the OECD's Thailand Economic Survey 2025, 52.7 per cent of Thai workers — some 21.1 million people — remain in informal employment, a figure that encompasses many in the gig and freelance economy.
Yet informality also carries risk. Without employer-sponsored social protection, health coverage, and stable retirement contributions, the multipreneur lifestyle can be economically precarious. The OECD's 2025 Thailand report noted that improving educational attainment and formalising skills recognition are among the most promising levers for transitioning gig workers into greater economic security.
By 2027, the gig economy is projected to encompass 35 to 40 per cent of the Thai workforce, driven by mobile internet penetration exceeding 80 per cent and the proliferation of digital platforms, according to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
The government's Thailand 4.0 strategy is gradually adapting labour law frameworks to accommodate flexible working, though meaningful protections for platform workers remain a policy work in progress.
The commercial ecosystem is adapting faster. Muang Thai Insurance (MTI) has positioned itself as one such "safety net" provider, targeting multipreneurs with flexible digital products designed for people whose risk profile does not match the traditional salaried employee.
As platforms, insurers, and coworking spaces converge around this demographic, the multipreneur economy is becoming not just a social phenomenon but a market unto itself.