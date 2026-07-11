Thai Central Bank Chief Targets Unregulated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Lending

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn fast-tracks digital credit regulations to prevent rapid debt accumulation among vulnerable Thai teenagers.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is fast-tracking a sweeping regulatory framework to rein in the country's booming "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) sector, warning that unregulated digital credit platforms are driving rapid debt accumulation among Thai teenagers.
According to Krungthep Turakij reporter Wichulada Pakdeesuwan, BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn confirmed that the central bank is engaged in urgent consultations with industry stakeholders.
Speaking at the 2026 Advanced Economic Journalist Capacity Development Project training session, the governor acknowledged that while policing the highly fragmented fintech market presents immense technical complexities, baseline rules will be enforced before the end of the year to safeguard the financial discipline of young consumers.
Following the completion of ongoing inter-agency reviews, the BOT plans to launch a statutory public hearing phase. Certain immediate intervention measures are slated to take effect by the end of December.
Governor Vitai admitted that the sheer diversity of existing BNPL business models complicates traditional banking supervision.
Unlike standard credit cards, the BNPL market is split across vastly different operational ecosystems. Some providers extend general pre-approved credit lines that users can subsequently draw down as cash, while others function as closed-loop platforms where retail merchants finance their own goods directly.
Furthermore, major e-commerce applications routinely embed third-party credit facilities into their digital checkouts, clouding clear lines of regulatory accountability.
The governor outlined the central bank's three-stage roadmap to establish statutory oversight:
"We are currently completing the first phase, which involves concluding internal policy frameworks and stakeholder discussions for final approval," Governor Ratanakorn explained. "The second stage requires a mandatory public hearing process. Under updated legal statutes, we must conduct two separate rounds of public hearings over a combined 30-day window, a process that will take nearly three months. The final stage is formal enactment, which will feature a transition period for operators to adjust or apply for licences. However, specific baseline control criteria will be triggered immediately this year."
The central bank chief highlighted that crude regulatory interventions could inadvertently trigger unintended economic consequences.
For instance, if policy models impose an artificial minimum transaction threshold—such as 200 baht—to restrict minor purchases, it could create a perverse incentive.
A consumer initially intent on spending only 100 baht might actively add non-essential items to their digital shopping basket simply to qualify for instalment terms, thereby accelerating consumer overspending. Similarly, outright bans on specific product categories risk facing legal pushback from manufacturers disrupted by the intervention.
Jurisdictional limitations present a secondary challenge for the central bank. Because many digital shopping applications do not hold status as licensed financial institutions, the BOT lacks direct statutory authority over the platforms themselves.
To circumvent this legal bottleneck, the central bank is structuring rules that target the underlying credit-extending lenders directly, forcing compliance regardless of the digital interface through which the loans are disbursed.