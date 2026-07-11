THAI cancels six Shanghai and Taipei flights as Bavi disrupts travel

Thai Airways International has cancelled six flights between Bangkok, Shanghai and Taipei on July 11 and 12 as Typhoon Bavi continues to disrupt aviation operations across East Asia.

The airline issued its latest travel advisory at 12.50pm on July 11, announcing two additional cancellations on the Bangkok–Shanghai route for July 12.

All listed departure and arrival times are local.

Additional cancellations on July 12

Bangkok–Shanghai route

TG662: Bangkok to Shanghai

Departure: 12.30am

Arrival: 5.45am

TG663: Shanghai to Bangkok

Departure: 7.30am

Arrival: 11.05am

Previously announced cancellations

July 11: Bangkok–Shanghai route

TG664: Bangkok to Shanghai

Departure: 10.45am

Arrival: 4pm



TG665: Shanghai to Bangkok

Departure: 5.25pm

Arrival: 8.50pm

July 11: Bangkok–Taipei route

TG636: Bangkok to Taipei

Departure: 5.15pm

Arrival: 10.10pm

July 12: Taipei–Bangkok route