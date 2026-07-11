THAI cancels six Shanghai and Taipei flights as Bavi disrupts travel

Thai Airways International has cancelled six flights between Bangkok, Shanghai and Taipei on July 11 and 12 as Typhoon Bavi continues to disrupt aviation operations across East Asia.
The airline issued its latest travel advisory at 12.50pm on July 11, announcing two additional cancellations on the Bangkok–Shanghai route for July 12.
All listed departure and arrival times are local.
Additional cancellations on July 12
Bangkok–Shanghai route
Previously announced cancellations
July 11: Bangkok–Shanghai route
July 11: Bangkok–Taipei route
July 12: Taipei–Bangkok route
Passengers advised to check flight status
Thai Airways advised passengers to check the latest information through the THAI mobile application before travelling.
Affected passengers may also contact:
The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused by the weather-related disruption.