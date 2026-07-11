THAI cancels six Shanghai and Taipei flights as Bavi disrupts travel

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
THAI cancels six Shanghai and Taipei flights as Bavi disrupts travel

Thai Airways has cancelled six Bangkok services to and from Shanghai and Taipei on July 11–12 as Typhoon Bavi continues to disrupt regional aviation

Thai Airways International has cancelled six flights between Bangkok, Shanghai and Taipei on July 11 and 12 as Typhoon Bavi continues to disrupt aviation operations across East Asia.

The airline issued its latest travel advisory at 12.50pm on July 11, announcing two additional cancellations on the Bangkok–Shanghai route for July 12.

All listed departure and arrival times are local.

Additional cancellations on July 12

Bangkok–Shanghai route

  • TG662: Bangkok to Shanghai
  • Departure: 12.30am
  • Arrival: 5.45am
  • TG663: Shanghai to Bangkok
  • Departure: 7.30am
  • Arrival: 11.05am

Previously announced cancellations

July 11: Bangkok–Shanghai route

  • TG664: Bangkok to Shanghai
  • Departure: 10.45am
  • Arrival: 4pm
     
  • TG665: Shanghai to Bangkok
  • Departure: 5.25pm
  • Arrival: 8.50pm

July 11: Bangkok–Taipei route

  • TG636: Bangkok to Taipei
  • Departure: 5.15pm
  • Arrival: 10.10pm

July 12: Taipei–Bangkok route

  • TG637: Taipei to Bangkok
  • Departure: 7.55am
  • Arrival: 10.40am

Passengers advised to check flight status

Thai Airways advised passengers to check the latest information through the THAI mobile application before travelling.

Affected passengers may also contact:

  • THAI Contact Center: +66 2 356 1111, available 24 hours
  • THAI Overseas Contact Center in China: +852 2 495 1115
  • THAI Contact Center in Taiwan: +886 2 7753 7973

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused by the weather-related disruption.

THAI cancels six Shanghai and Taipei flights as Bavi disrupts travel

The Nation Editorial Team

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