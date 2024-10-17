On track for a trip on the charming KIHA 183

The early part of the cool season is the best time to visit Nakhon Nayok province, when attractions like the Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam and Phu Talueng Mountain are at the peak of their beauty.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) lets you experience the scenery along the railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Nayok on the KIHA 183 tourism train with bookings now open for the trips this Saturday and Sunday (October 19 and 20).

The SRT’s KIHA 183 tourism train has been refurbished from second-hand passenger train carriages from Japan’s Hokkaido Railway Company manufactured between 1981 and 1982. The fully-equipped, air-conditioned train is now offering limited one-day trips to secondary tourism provinces on curated programmes in a bid to boost domestic tourism.

Highlighted programmes on the trip to Nakhon Nayok include a boat ride on the Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam, visiting the beautiful café on the top of Phu Talueng Mountain, and witnessing the mysterious Naga Palace, a 100-year-old cave attraction at Wat Maneewong.

A second trip, this time to Prachin Buri, will take place next weekend (October 26 and 27) when the KIHA 183 train will take passengers to Wat Khok U-Thong to witness the beautiful European-style pavilion. The excursion also includes a visit to Chet Sao Noi Waterfall National Park, where a rafting trip awaits adventure lovers.

Tickets cost 1,499 baht per person with reservations limited to 202 seats. The price includes two meals, snacks and air-conditioned shuttle bus to attractions, as well as admission fee.

Bookings can be made at SRT train stations nationwide or via its D-Ticket online booking system. For more information, contact the agency’s call centre at 1690.