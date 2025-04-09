South Korea loves Thai mangoes, Boosting exports to 2.9 billion baht

"Mango Sticky Rice," a popular Thai summer dessert, has won the hearts of both Thais and foreigners. It is not just a refreshing treat but has also risen to an important role on the international stage as a Soft Power, playing a significant part in promoting Thailand’s image through food, tourism, and cultural diplomacy. With its distinctive flavour, the use of high-quality local ingredients such as the popular mango varieties, including Ok Rong and Nam Dok Mai (Golden Mango), it has become a symbol of Thai culinary culture.
In addition to Mango Sticky Rice, other mango-based desserts and drinks are also gaining popularity, including smoothies and ice cream. Brands like Le Cordon Bleu Dusit, a renowned culinary institute in Thailand, have developed "Mango Sticky Rice Tart," blending Western pastry with the Thai flavour of Mango Sticky Rice.
Starbucks has also introduced the "Mango Sticky Rice Macaron," combining French pastry with the taste of Mango Sticky Rice, along with the "Mango Sticky Rice Crème Frappuccino."
Various dessert shops have been creating new items like "Mango Sticky Rice Parfait," layering sticky rice with ice cream and ripe mangoes, or "Mango Sticky Rice Roll," inspired by sushi, where sticky rice is wrapped in thin mango slices and cut into bite-sized pieces. Even the brand NoseTea has come up with "Mango Sticky Rice Tea."
Top 5 Mango Export Markets
The Ministry of Commerce has revealed that Thailand’s mango export value for 2024 reached 4.716 billion baht, increasing by 45.68%. The top 5 export markets for Thai mangoes are:
South Korea: 2.931 billion baht, up 132.7%, accounting for 62.2% of the total export value of fresh mangoes.
Malaysia: 1.191 billion baht, down 12.8%, accounting for 25.3%.
Japan: 139 million baht, up 32.8%, accounting for 3.0%.
Vietnam: 131 million baht, down 15.7%, accounting for 2.8%.
Laos: 38 million baht, up 29.3%, accounting for 0.8%.
Why South Korea Loves Thai Mangoes
South Korea has become the number one export market for fresh Thai mangoes, surpassing Malaysia. According to the Ministry of Commerce, this is due to the South Korean government's measures to increase the import quota for tropical fruits and reduce temporary import tariffs on agricultural goods. The government cut the tariff on mangoes and mangosteens from 30% to 0% and on durians from 45% to 5%, leading to a surge in demand for Thai mangoes.
In addition, the popularity of Thai mangoes in South Korea has been boosted by Thailand's Soft Power, particularly the rising trend of Thai mango sticky rice, which has gained significant attention on social media. South Korean consumers also prefer fresh fruits as snacks or after meals.
Furthermore, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) collaborates with major South Korean supermarkets like E-Mart, Lotte Mart, and Homeplus to promote Thai mangoes through annual Thai fruit festivals. Activities include free mango sticky rice tastings and demonstrations on how to cut mangoes.
The influence of K-pop idols has also contributed to the growing demand for Thai mangoes. Popular K-pop stars like Lisa of BLACKPINK, BIBI, Wonyoung of IVE, and J-Hope of BTS have showcased their love for mango sticky rice during live streams. Additionally, food influencers and Korean YouTubers have created content featuring Thai mango sticky rice, sparking a "FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out) trend among fans.
Thai-South Korea Cooperation
The Ministry of Commerce has stated that, currently, South Korea only allows the import of six types of fruit from Thailand: mangoes, mangosteens, durians, bananas, coconuts, and pineapples. However, South Koreans are well aware of the taste and quality of Thai fruits through social media and tourists who have visited Thailand.
Mangoes, mangosteens, and durians, in particular, are recognized by South Koreans as premium, high-quality products. If Thailand can consistently maintain the quality and freshness of these products, it will help build trust and increase opportunities for market expansion.