South Korea loves Thai mangoes, Boosting exports to 2.9 billion baht

Why South Korea Loves Thai Mangoes

South Korea has become the number one export market for fresh Thai mangoes, surpassing Malaysia. According to the Ministry of Commerce, this is due to the South Korean government's measures to increase the import quota for tropical fruits and reduce temporary import tariffs on agricultural goods. The government cut the tariff on mangoes and mangosteens from 30% to 0% and on durians from 45% to 5%, leading to a surge in demand for Thai mangoes.

In addition, the popularity of Thai mangoes in South Korea has been boosted by Thailand's Soft Power, particularly the rising trend of Thai mango sticky rice, which has gained significant attention on social media. South Korean consumers also prefer fresh fruits as snacks or after meals.

Furthermore, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) collaborates with major South Korean supermarkets like E-Mart, Lotte Mart, and Homeplus to promote Thai mangoes through annual Thai fruit festivals. Activities include free mango sticky rice tastings and demonstrations on how to cut mangoes.

The influence of K-pop idols has also contributed to the growing demand for Thai mangoes. Popular K-pop stars like Lisa of BLACKPINK, BIBI, Wonyoung of IVE, and J-Hope of BTS have showcased their love for mango sticky rice during live streams. Additionally, food influencers and Korean YouTubers have created content featuring Thai mango sticky rice, sparking a "FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out) trend among fans.

Thai-South Korea Cooperation

The Ministry of Commerce has stated that, currently, South Korea only allows the import of six types of fruit from Thailand: mangoes, mangosteens, durians, bananas, coconuts, and pineapples. However, South Koreans are well aware of the taste and quality of Thai fruits through social media and tourists who have visited Thailand.

Mangoes, mangosteens, and durians, in particular, are recognized by South Koreans as premium, high-quality products. If Thailand can consistently maintain the quality and freshness of these products, it will help build trust and increase opportunities for market expansion.