Transport operators rally at Laem Chabang, press state over fuel prices and shortages

Transport operators gathered at Laem Chabang Port to press the government to address high fuel prices and shortages, reflecting growing concern over rising logistics costs. They also questioned the transparency of depot prices and the structure of oil pricing, warning that if the state fails to tackle the problem at its root, they may escalate their movement.
Today (March 18), the Land Transport Federation of Thailand called for a gathering of truck operators affected by high fuel prices and domestic fuel shortages. More than 1,000 trucks were found parked along Sukhumvit Road, causing traffic to slow intermittently on sections of the road in both the Chon Buri-bound and Pattaya-bound directions.
Siriphop Pichairattanapong, secretary-general of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand and representative of transport and trucking operators, said the mobilisation involved trucks assembling at several points, divided into three main groups.
More than 200 trucks were parked along Sukhumvit Road and around the Laem Chabang Port area, while around 70 trucks were stationed at Nong Khawe to help drive activities in the area. A further 600–700 allied trucks were also expected to join a symbolic convoy.
He said the main reason for the action was a lack of confidence in the government’s management of the situation, particularly because officials had stated that oil reserves were sufficient for 60–90 days, while in practice shortages were still being reported at petrol stations.
He added that the rise in oil prices had also prompted questions, saying the government should first make full use of existing cost-management mechanisms — such as the Oil Fuel Fund, marketing margins, refining margins and excise tax — before allowing price increases, in order to ensure fairness for consumers.
Another major issue raised was congestion at Laem Chabang Port, the country’s main import-export gateway. Delays there have increased fuel consumption at a time when prices are already high and shortages are occurring.
At the same time, operators also questioned the so-called “depot price” of fuel, which they said had risen sharply over the past three to five days to as much as 40–50 baht. They argued that there was no clear justification for such increases and that the effect was being felt directly by the transport and industrial sectors.
They also raised concerns over the use of Singapore oil prices as a benchmark. They said such a reference might be acceptable for refining intended for export, but for domestic sales, the pricing structure should be fairer to consumers within the country.
However, representatives of the group said that despite their concerns, they still believed the government was willing to solve the problem. What was needed, they said, was faster implementation with clear and practical results, particularly in resolving fuel shortages and easing congestion in the transport system.
They said that if the situation does not improve, operators may consider stepping up their movement. At the same time, they stressed that if fuel price adjustments are reasonable, transparent and properly explained, they are prepared to accept them.