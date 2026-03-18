Transport operators rally at Laem Chabang, press state over fuel prices and shortages

Transport operators gathered at Laem Chabang Port to press the government to address high fuel prices and shortages, reflecting growing concern over rising logistics costs. They also questioned the transparency of depot prices and the structure of oil pricing, warning that if the state fails to tackle the problem at its root, they may escalate their movement.





Today (March 18), the Land Transport Federation of Thailand called for a gathering of truck operators affected by high fuel prices and domestic fuel shortages. More than 1,000 trucks were found parked along Sukhumvit Road, causing traffic to slow intermittently on sections of the road in both the Chon Buri-bound and Pattaya-bound directions.





Siriphop Pichairattanapong, secretary-general of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand and representative of transport and trucking operators, said the mobilisation involved trucks assembling at several points, divided into three main groups.

More than 200 trucks were parked along Sukhumvit Road and around the Laem Chabang Port area, while around 70 trucks were stationed at Nong Khawe to help drive activities in the area. A further 600–700 allied trucks were also expected to join a symbolic convoy.