THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA Set to Inject THB 98 Billion into Thai Economy

As the world's fourth largest food industry trade show, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA is pivotal in driving Thailand's food and beverage sector, facilitating connections between SMEs, start-ups, and large enterprises with international importers, buyers, and business partners.

This year, 1,184 Thai exhibitors, including over 500 SMEs, are expected to participate, alongside more than 2,000 international exhibitors from regions spanning East Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Africa.

A key focus for THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 will be linking Thai entrepreneurs with major global food and beverage trends, such as plant-based alternatives, sustainable products, functional foods, and organic agricultural produce – all areas experiencing rapid growth in markets like Europe and China.

Exhibitors will have the chance to present innovative products catering to evolving consumer demands and broaden their international market reach.

Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Vice President of Koelnmesse Asia Pacific, affirmed the show's strategic importance as the central meeting point for the global food and beverage industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

"THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA's unique strength lies in its ability to reflect the region's rapidly changing consumer landscape and accelerate product innovation on a significant scale," he stated. "It is where new products are developed based on emerging trends – where bold ideas transition from concept to commercial reality."

He then highlighted key trends shaping the food industry this year, including a significant focus on purpose-driven innovation, where products offer functional benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as stress relief or improved sleep.

Another prominent trend is the growing influence of AI within the industry, particularly in data analysis to identify consumer preferences and emerging trends much faster than traditional methods, giving companies a significant advantage in innovation.

He pointed out that these trends reflect a shift towards more health-conscious and technologically integrated approaches within the global food sector.

The 2025 event welcomes returning industry leaders from across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East, alongside first-time participants from Central Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe, including exhibitors from New Zealand, Slovenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Slovakia.

With exhibitor spaces fully booked and a growing waiting list, demand continues to outstrip supply, underscoring the show's relevance as a key sourcing and trend indicator for the region.

New national pavilions from Australia, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands will also enhance sourcing opportunities for regional buyers.

Buyer engagement is set to reach new heights this year, with nearly 80% of participants in the Hosted Buyer Programme attending for the first time.

These include key decision-makers from Indochina and Southeast Asia, as well as major retail players such as AEON (Japan), Angliss (Hong Kong), and Choithrams (UAE), highlighting the show's crucial role in facilitating market access and fostering cross-border collaborations within the region.

The 2025 special and supporting events will further amplify innovation through curated showcases including the THAIFEX – ANUGA tasteInnovation Show, THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup, THAIFEX – ANUGA Trend Zone in collaboration with Innova Market Insights, Future Food Experience+, the Alternative Protein Taste & Flavour Challenge, and Halal and Organic Showcases.

These initiatives spotlight the growing importance of purpose-driven innovation – from AI-powered product development to plant-based nutrition and functional foods promoting wellbeing.

Asia plays an increasingly influential role in shaping global food trends, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA offers a timely insight into the innovations transforming what and why we consume.

For further details about THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) on 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th.

Trade professionals can pre-register at https://registration.thaifex-anuga.com/el/9An5Wm. Trade days are scheduled for 27–30 May 2025, from 10:00 to 18:00 hrs., with the final day, 31 May 2025, open to both trade and the public from 10:00 to 20:00 hrs., at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1–3 and IMPACT Exhibition Center Halls 5–12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

