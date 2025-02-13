THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 expects industry trade worth THB4 billion

Asia’s premier trade exhibition for the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia, returns to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from March 5-7.

The organisers expect over 20,000 visitors at the event, generating at least 4 billion baht in trade value. The event is a joint effort between the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse Germany.

Being organised under the theme “Shaping the Future of HoReCa”, the exhibition aims to showcase Thailand as the region's leading HoReCa hub.

DITP director-general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij highlighted Thailand's strong position in the global tourism market.

"Thailand remains a top tourist destination, welcoming over 35.54 million international visitors in 2024. This thriving tourism sector directly fuels the continued growth of the HoReCa industry, encompassing hotels, restaurants and catering businesses,” she said.

Sunanta emphasised not only Thailand's role as a key supplier of high-quality HoReCa products and services, including innovation, technology, and business solutions, but also its globally recognised service standards and hospitality. Thailand's strategic location within Asia also provides excellent connectivity, making it an ideal venue for international trade exhibitions.

