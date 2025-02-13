THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 expects industry trade worth THB4 billion

Asia’s premier trade exhibition for the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia, returns to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from March 5-7.
The organisers expect over 20,000 visitors at the event, generating at least 4 billion baht in trade value. The event is a joint effort between the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse Germany.
Being organised under the theme “Shaping the Future of HoReCa”, the exhibition aims to showcase Thailand as the region's leading HoReCa hub.
DITP director-general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij highlighted Thailand's strong position in the global tourism market.
"Thailand remains a top tourist destination, welcoming over 35.54 million international visitors in 2024. This thriving tourism sector directly fuels the continued growth of the HoReCa industry, encompassing hotels, restaurants and catering businesses,” she said.
Sunanta emphasised not only Thailand's role as a key supplier of high-quality HoReCa products and services, including innovation, technology, and business solutions, but also its globally recognised service standards and hospitality. Thailand's strategic location within Asia also provides excellent connectivity, making it an ideal venue for international trade exhibitions.
THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 will host over 400 exhibitors, showcasing products and services across nine key categories: Bakery and ice-cream, café and bar, cleaning and laundry, dining, furnishing, kitchen, services, tech, and wellness. The HoReCa Food zone will be a key feature, alongside a packed programme of seminars, competitions and networking opportunities.
Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the readiness and potential of Thai exhibitors.
“Building on the success of previous years, this edition has surpassed expectations, with over 150 Thai companies participating. These exhibitors will present innovative products, creative designs, and cutting-edge technologies reflecting the latest HoReCa trends. Thailand is renowned for its creativity and high-quality products, which are recognised internationally,” he said.
Sanan added that business groups from the chamber’s network, including provincial and foreign chambers of commerce in Thailand, and various trade associations have been invited.
The event will cater to hotel owners and managers, café and restaurant entrepreneurs of all sizes, chefs, and catering businesses, particularly those from Thailand's major and emerging tourist destinations. Key buyers from the ASEAN region are also expected to attend, leading to increased business negotiations and trade volumes.
Wendy Lim, general manager of Koelnmesse, explained that “THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025” offers a comprehensive overview of the hotel, restaurant and catering sectors.
This year, 250 international exhibitors from over 22 countries from across Europe, America, and Asia will showcase innovative products designed to meet the evolving challenges faced by HoReCa businesses.
The event will spotlight key industry trends, including sustainability, contactless solutions, digital guest experience, plant-based menus, food waste management, and energy efficiency solutions.
Key highlights include the THAIFEX - HOREC Xperiential Zone, focusing on future innovations and trends; the THAIFEX – HOREC Academy, offering insights into industry direction; and the THAIFEX – HOREC Innovation Awards.
Popular competitions like the ASEAN Barista Team Championship and the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge will return, while the new Asian Pizza Show Academy will provide expert pizza-making techniques and highlight high-quality ingredients. Over 500 key buyers from major corporations will also be in attendance.
THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 will be held from March 5–7, 10am to 6pm, at IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Halls 9–12, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. Further information and pre-registration details are available at www.thaifex-horec.asia.