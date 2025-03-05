Thailand gears up for billion-baht trade opportunities in HoReCa expo

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, is hosting THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025, a key international trade exhibition for the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) sector.

The event opened on Wednesday and will run until Friday at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

In his keynote speech, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan highlighted Thailand’s position as a top tourism destination, noting the substantial potential for sustainable growth in the HoReCa sector.

He emphasised that the THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025 will serve as a vital platform connecting stakeholders across the HoReCa supply chain, from raw material suppliers and distributors to end-service providers.