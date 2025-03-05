Thailand gears up for billion-baht trade opportunities in HoReCa expo

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, is hosting THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025, a key international trade exhibition for the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) sector.
The event opened on Wednesday and will run until Friday at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.
In his keynote speech, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan highlighted Thailand’s position as a top tourism destination, noting the substantial potential for sustainable growth in the HoReCa sector.
He emphasised that the THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025 will serve as a vital platform connecting stakeholders across the HoReCa supply chain, from raw material suppliers and distributors to end-service providers.
“We expect THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025 to attract more than 20,000 international visitors, with on-site trade deals expected to generate 4 billion baht,” Pichai said.
The minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering international trade and investment through the expansion of free trade agreements (FTAs). Recent achievements include the signing of the Thai-EFTA FTA, Thailand’s first agreement with Europe and plans to finalise the Thai-EU FTA within the year.
Further FTA negotiations are underway with Israel, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Canada and the United Kingdom, aiming to attract foreign investment and enhance the global competitiveness of Thai HoReCa businesses.
“The success of this event underscores Thailand's potential to become a regional HoReCa business hub," Pichai said. "With robust infrastructure, established business networks and strong government support, we are confident this event will put the Thai HoReCa industry on the global stage."
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025 has expanded its exhibition space to 27,000 square metres, featuring over 460 exhibitors from 25 countries. The event will showcase a diverse range of products and services across nine key categories:
The exhibition is divided into three specialised zones, namely:
The event also features competitions and various activities, such as the ASEAN Barista Team Championship, the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Competition, the Asian Pizza Show Academy (workshops) and demonstrations by world-renowned chefs.
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2025 is expected to draw attendees from Asia, the United States, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The event is open to industry professionals and interested parties, with free registration available.
For further details, visit www.thaifex-horec.asia, the DITP website at www.ditp.go.th, or call the DITP hotline at 1169.