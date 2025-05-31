THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Thailand rises as 4th global food trade hub, showcasing sustainable food trends

Pornvit Sila-On, the department’s deputy director-general, revealed on Friday that he spoke with over 10 international media outlets participating in the event, highlighting how the event has grown to become larger, more comprehensive, and increasingly sustainable.
The THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, now in its 34th edition, is expected to attract over 145,000 participants, reinforcing its position as the 4th largest food and beverage trade event in the world, he said.
This year, improvements have been made to the exhibition space and public transportation systems to accommodate the growing number of attendees, with plans to make next year’s event even bigger in both size and commercial results.
According to Pornvit, a key focus of this year’s event was promoting the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) concept, particularly in food and beverage sectors that impact the environment. These include efforts to reduce waste in production processes and create new value from by-products like rice husks or fruit peels through innovations such as biodegradable packaging. The event also highlighted the development of plant-based food products, healthy foods, and ready-to-eat meals that align with global consumer trends.
“Thailand benefits from being an agricultural country with abundant by-products, which can be transformed into sustainable production and create new value for the entire food industry,” said Pornvit.
He also discussed the role of Thai Select and T-Mark seals in promoting businesses that develop products with high standards in environmental impact, labor practices, and quality.
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 is not just a trade exhibition but also a central hub for trade negotiations, global food trends updates, and a platform for creating international business partnerships through activities like business matching, future food exhibitions, food innovation awards, and the Thai Select Hall, which focuses on promoting high-quality Thai food to global markets.
The event highlights Thailand’s strengths in product quality, food technology development, and serves as a link between Thai entrepreneurs and global buyers. The anticipated trade value from this event is expected to reach 98 billion baht, growing from the previous year and showing promising growth potential for the future.
The event is held from May 27-31, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, with business negotiations taking place from May 27-30, and a public retail day on May 31. In addition to showcasing food and beverage products from around the world, the event will feature seminars and activities aimed at promoting the growth of the Thai food industry toward sustainability.