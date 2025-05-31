THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Thailand rises as 4th global food trade hub, showcasing sustainable food trends

Pornvit Sila-On, the department’s deputy director-general, revealed on Friday that he spoke with over 10 international media outlets participating in the event, highlighting how the event has grown to become larger, more comprehensive, and increasingly sustainable.

The THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, now in its 34th edition, is expected to attract over 145,000 participants, reinforcing its position as the 4th largest food and beverage trade event in the world, he said.

This year, improvements have been made to the exhibition space and public transportation systems to accommodate the growing number of attendees, with plans to make next year’s event even bigger in both size and commercial results.

According to Pornvit, a key focus of this year’s event was promoting the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) concept, particularly in food and beverage sectors that impact the environment. These include efforts to reduce waste in production processes and create new value from by-products like rice husks or fruit peels through innovations such as biodegradable packaging. The event also highlighted the development of plant-based food products, healthy foods, and ready-to-eat meals that align with global consumer trends.

“Thailand benefits from being an agricultural country with abundant by-products, which can be transformed into sustainable production and create new value for the entire food industry,” said Pornvit.

He also discussed the role of Thai Select and T-Mark seals in promoting businesses that develop products with high standards in environmental impact, labor practices, and quality.