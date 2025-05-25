Italian companies strengthen food business partnerships in Thailand at THAIFEX 2025

Major Italian Food Showcase at THAIFEX
The Italian Pavilion at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 will run from May 27-31 at Bangkok's IMPACT Exhibition Centre. This significant trade event represents Italy's commitment to expanding food business relationships throughout Thailand and the ASEAN region.
"I am confident that our leading Italian companies will present the excellence of Italy's acclaimed food and beverage industry on the global stage," said Paola Guida, Italian Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Agency's Bangkok Office.
Business Partnership Opportunities
The exhibition features companies specialising in diverse Italian food categories
Premium Ingredients & Specialities
- Truffle products from Sabatino, A.R. Tartufi, and Selektia Tartufi
- Artisan pasta from traditional producers like Pastificio Granoro and La Fabbrica della Pasta di Gragnano
- Extra virgin olive oils from Basso Fedele & Figli and Oleifici Masturzo
Processed Foods & Preserves:
- Tomato products from industry leaders Cirio (Conserve Italia) and Davia
- Balsamic vinegars from Acetificio Andrea Milano and Antichi Colli
- Speciality sauces and pesto from F.lli Saclá
Premium Dairy & Cheese
- Traditional Italian cheeses from Caseificio Ghidetti, featuring Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Dairy products from Latterie Inalpidairy Products
Professional Trade Focus
The exhibition targets professional food buyers, distributors, and restaurant operators from May 27-30, with the final day open to consumers. Companies are actively seeking new distribution partnerships and collaboration opportunities in the Thai and broader Asian markets.
Business matching sessions will connect Italian producers with Thai importers, retailers, and food service operators, facilitating direct trade relationships.
Cultural Heritage Discussion: Italian Cuisine and UNESCO Recognition
A key highlight of the event is the panel discussion titled "Italian Cuisine: A Cultural Treasure and UNESCO Heritage Candidate." This important session will take place on May 29 from 3:30-4:30 PM at the Future Food Experience+ Stage in Hall 5.
The discussion will explore
- The cultural significance of Italian gastronomy worldwide
- Italy's efforts to gain UNESCO World Heritage recognition for its culinary traditions
- How traditional Italian food practices contribute to global cultural heritage
- The role of authentic Italian ingredients in preserving culinary traditions
Interactive Business Experiences
The Italian Pavilion will offer several professional networking opportunities
- Wine Master Classes: Professional sommelier-led sessions featuring Italian wines
- Live Cooking Demonstrations: Chefs from ALMA Food School showcasing authentic Italian cooking techniques
- Traditional Pizza Making: Live demonstrations by Peppina chefs using Cirio products
- Product Tastings: Collaborative sessions with local partners Gourmet One and Food Delite
Growing Italian-Thai Food Trade
This exhibition reflects the growing importance of the Thai market for Italian food exports. Italian companies are increasingly viewing Thailand as a gateway to the broader ASEAN market, which represents over 650 million consumers.
The diverse range of participating companies—from traditional family producers to major industrial suppliers—demonstrates Italy's comprehensive approach to building lasting trade relationships in Asia.
Registration and Access
Professional trade visitors can register through the official THAIFEX registration portal. The Italian Pavilion is located in Hall 8, Booths W01-W43 and V02-V44.
For more information about the Italian companies and their products, interested parties can access the digital catalogue or visit the Italian Trade Agency Bangkok's Facebook page.
This exhibition represents a significant opportunity for food industry professionals to explore authentic Italian products and establish direct business relationships with established Italian food producers.