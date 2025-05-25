Italian companies strengthen food business partnerships in Thailand at THAIFEX 2025

Major Italian Food Showcase at THAIFEX

The Italian Pavilion at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 will run from May 27-31 at Bangkok's IMPACT Exhibition Centre. This significant trade event represents Italy's commitment to expanding food business relationships throughout Thailand and the ASEAN region.

"I am confident that our leading Italian companies will present the excellence of Italy's acclaimed food and beverage industry on the global stage," said Paola Guida, Italian Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Agency's Bangkok Office.

Business Partnership Opportunities

The exhibition features companies specialising in diverse Italian food categories

Premium Ingredients & Specialities

- Truffle products from Sabatino, A.R. Tartufi, and Selektia Tartufi

- Artisan pasta from traditional producers like Pastificio Granoro and La Fabbrica della Pasta di Gragnano

- Extra virgin olive oils from Basso Fedele & Figli and Oleifici Masturzo

Processed Foods & Preserves:

- Tomato products from industry leaders Cirio (Conserve Italia) and Davia

- Balsamic vinegars from Acetificio Andrea Milano and Antichi Colli

- Speciality sauces and pesto from F.lli Saclá