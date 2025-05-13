Thailand updates jam, jelly & marmalade standards to align with Codex

Pharmacist Lertchai Lertvut, Deputy Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced a new Ministry of Public Health Notification issued under the Food Act 1979. The regulation—Ministry of Public Health Notification (No. 455) 2025 regarding Jam, Jelly, and Marmalade—will come into effect on June 9, 2025.
This update aims to align domestic food standards with the Codex Alimentarius (international food standards), reduce regulatory redundancy, and address recommendations from the food industry.
Expanded Product Scope and Definitions
The definitions and product scope have been revised to reflect Codex standards. Notably, products are no longer required to contain added sugar; natural fruit sweetness is acceptable. These products are intended primarily as spreads or ingredients in baked goods.
Inclusion of Sweetening Agents
Definitions have been added for various sweetening agents, such as granulated sugar, glucose syrup, coconut sugar, and honey.
Conditions for Additional Ingredients
The use of other components such as herbs, spices, and cereals is now permitted under specified conditions.
Revised Quality Standards
Updates include adjustments to requirements for soluble solids, fruit content, and now include testing for yeast and mould contamination.
Alcohol as a Flavouring Agent
Alcohol may be used as a flavouring, but the final product must contain alcohol within prescribed limits. The exact amount must be declared on the label along with an appropriate warning.
Improved Labelling Requirements
Labelling rules for jam, jelly, and marmalade have been clarified to ensure better transparency and consumer understanding.
In conclusion, the FDA expects this updated regulation to benefit food producers by facilitating the production and distribution of higher-quality, internationally compliant products. At the same time, it reinforces consumer protection by ensuring accurate labelling and improved product safety.