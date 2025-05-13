Thailand updates jam, jelly & marmalade standards to align with Codex

Pharmacist Lertchai Lertvut, Deputy Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced a new Ministry of Public Health Notification issued under the Food Act 1979. The regulation—Ministry of Public Health Notification (No. 455) 2025 regarding Jam, Jelly, and Marmalade—will come into effect on June 9, 2025.

This update aims to align domestic food standards with the Codex Alimentarius (international food standards), reduce regulatory redundancy, and address recommendations from the food industry.

Key Highlights of the Regulation:

Expanded Product Scope and Definitions

The definitions and product scope have been revised to reflect Codex standards. Notably, products are no longer required to contain added sugar; natural fruit sweetness is acceptable. These products are intended primarily as spreads or ingredients in baked goods.