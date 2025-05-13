Thailand on track to become global leader in future food, say experts

Future food falls into four categories: functional food and functional ingredients, medical and personalised food, alternative protein, and organic food.

Functional foods include products that offer added health benefits such as boosting immunity or increasing energy-like botanical drinks with Thai herbal extracts such as lemongrass or ginger.

Alternative protein refers to plant-based burgers, sausages, or meat that mimic the taste and texture of real meat.

Thailand’s future food exports are growing rapidly, driven by increasing public awareness of health and wellness.

This trend is partly influenced by the post-Covid-19 shift, with more individuals opting for healthier, sustainably produced, and eco-friendly food options.

According to Smith Taweelerdniti, Managing Director of Nithi Foods and Vice President of the Thai Future Food Trade Association, future food currently accounts for around nine per cent of Thailand’s total food exports.

Speaking at the recent Press Meeting & Networking for Fi Asia & Vitafoods Asia 2025 in Chiang Mai, Taweelerdniti revealed that in January this year, the largest export category-functional food and ingredients valued at 11.53 billion Thai baht (THB).