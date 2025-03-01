Vietnam emerges as key hub for int’l textile manufacturers

Vietnam’s strategic location, commitment to sustainability, and innovation have made it an attractive destination for international textile producers seeking to diversify global supply chains.

This trend was highlighted at industry seminars during the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies 2025 (VIATT 2025) in HCM City on Thursday.

Experts noted that Vietnam's textile industry enters 2025 with momentum from key milestones achieved in 2024. The country is expected to surpass Bangladesh as the world’s second-largest garment exporter after China.

Vietnam's textile sector, comprising around 7,000 companies and over three million workers, dedicates 80 per cent of its production capacity to exports and 20 per cent to domestic consumption.

The industry’s growth is supported by a well-developed logistics network, a skilled workforce, and a stable political environment.