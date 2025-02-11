Potential for M’sia to surpass Thailand as top durian exporter to China

According to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, Thailand has been the largest exporter of fresh durian, accounting for 63.8% of all exports between 2013 and 2023.

However, BMI expects this market concentration to decrease in the near term, with growth in production and exports from alternative markets.

Significant growth has been recorded in Malaysia, particularly after an agreement was reached with China in July 2024 to allow for the exports of fresh fruits into the country.