Potential for M’sia to surpass Thailand as top durian exporter to China

According to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, Thailand has been the largest exporter of fresh durian, accounting for 63.8% of all exports between 2013 and 2023.
However, BMI expects this market concentration to decrease in the near term, with growth in production and exports from alternative markets.
Significant growth has been recorded in Malaysia, particularly after an agreement was reached with China in July 2024 to allow for the exports of fresh fruits into the country.
Fresh durian exports to China, the world’s largest market for the fruit, started in August 2024, bringing in a total of US$4mil in revenue in August, September and October.
“We expect Malaysia to become an increasingly important exporter of fresh durian to China, thanks to the agreement.”
Vietnam’s durian production and exports have also recorded significant growth due to unfavourable weather conditions in Thailand, while Laos is expected to see continued contributions to its durian supply chain.
BMI noted that while strong demand from China is expected to continue, there is a risk of over-reliance on a single import market.
Chinese fresh durian imports have increased significantly over the past decade, accounting for 89.1% of global fresh durian imports in 2023.
“We expect growth to continue in the medium to long term, given the relatively low maturity of the market and the increasing popularity of the fruit.
“Durians are amongst the most expensive fruits, so we believe they are relatively resilient in the face of changes in consumer purchasing power.”
The Star
Asia News Network