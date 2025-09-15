Chinese temple donates food supplies to Myanmar workers and Thais in Mae Sot

The 56th anniversary of the donation of rice and other food items to the deceased parents and grandparents was held at the Chinese temple in Mae Sot on September 11.
A total of 6,000 packages of rice, dried noodles, canned fish, and salt were donated to the Myanmar workers and Thais in Mae Sot as a 56th anniversary donation.
A member of the Mae Sot Chinese temple board of trustees said, “This donation event, which is usually held in August of each year, is now being held in September of this year.”
The Chinese temple also appealed to Thai authorities not to arrest the undocumented Myanmar nationals who attended the donation event, said U Moe Gyo, chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the Burmese Affairs (JACBA).
"Today is a day of freedom for the thousands of Myanmar people who came to this charity event, as the Chinese temple has made a special request, so even those without identification will not be arrested by the Thai police. The donation items included rice, salt, canned fish and dried noodles, and food for the children, and some children even received pocket money," said U Moe Gyo.
Around 1,000 donation items remained this year due to the low number of people coming from Myawady, while the remaining items are being continued to support the elderly and disabled in villages around Mae Sot.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network