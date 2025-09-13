Thailand to Grant Work Permits to 40,000 Myanmar Refugees

The Thai government will allow over 40,000 Myanmar refugees to temporarily enter the workforce from 1 October.

The decision, approved by the Cabinet, aims to tackle labour shortages in Thailand’s central and eastern provinces by offering one-year work permits to those residing in nine temporary shelters.

Chamnanwit Terat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, said his ministry is working with the Ministry of Labour to finalise the registration process for an estimated 40,000 workers.

Refugees must first register with the Department of Provincial Administration. While they will retain the right to live in the shelters, they will need to apply to their district chief for permission to work outside.

Once approved, the Provincial Employment Office will screen applicants for skills, from trades like carpentry and masonry to general labour, before matching them with employers and drafting a contract.

Workers will also be required to undergo a health check and secure health insurance before being issued a work permit. Permits will be valid for up to one year, after which workers must return to the shelter.