Labour Ministry to register unlawful migrant workers to replace Cambodian workforce

MONDAY, AUGUST 18, 2025

Thailand plans to register unlawful migrant workers and explore new labour sources to replace over 70,000 Cambodians who returned home.

Ministry seeks urgent measures to address labour shortage

The Department of Employment is considering several measures to replace Cambodian workers who have returned home, including registering migrant workers who have been working unlawfully in Thailand.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director-general of the Department of Employment, said Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit had ordered the department to find ways to fill the labour gap after the departure of thousands of Cambodian workers.

Many Cambodians have returned home following the Thai-Cambodian border clashes, reportedly after Cambodian strongman Hun Sen threatened to seize their land if they remained in Thailand. Although the Labour Ministry has not released an official figure, it is estimated that more than 70,000 Cambodian workers have already returned.

Five measures proposed by Department of Employment

Somchai said the Department of Employment was preparing five measures to recruit new workers:

  • Using conscripted soldiers, first-class inmates nearing the end of their sentences, and youths in detention centres to work in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.
  • Registering migrant workers currently working unlawfully in the country. Once registered, this would both address the problem of illegal workers and ease the labour shortage.
  • Considering the import of workers from Sri Lanka and Nepal, reducing reliance on Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.
  • Recruiting from approximately 40,000 Myanmar refugees living in shelters in Thailand.
  • Promoting automation and technological upgrades in manufacturing to reduce dependence on manual labour.

Priority given to registering unlawful migrant workers

Somchai said priority would be given to registering migrant workers who are already in the country but working unlawfully. However, if they are Cambodian nationals, the department would work with security agencies to check their backgrounds and closely monitor them for security reasons.

Long-term strategy to reduce reliance on foreign labour

He admitted that Thailand still requires foreign workers to drive its economy, but said the long-term goal must be to rebalance the labour force by relying more on Thai workers and automation systems.
 

