Government, private sector push to replace workforce amid Cambodian worker exodus

The return home of Cambodian workers due to unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border has caused widespread disruption, though the impact is expected to be short-lived as the government and private sector work together to find replacements.

In Chanthaburi province alone, there is an immediate need for around 30,000 workers to help with agricultural harvests, particularly longans. The shortage is also projected to spread across industries, including construction, prompting the government to seek urgent solutions.

Kritsada Chanjamrassaeng, vice-president of the Thai Construction Industry Association under Royal Patronage, said there are typically over one million Cambodian workers in Thailand, both legal and undocumented, with some 200,000–300,000 employed in construction.

He noted that about 60% of Cambodian construction workers have returned home, causing a sudden and significant impact. The sector must now quickly secure replacement labour, potentially from Myanmar or other countries.