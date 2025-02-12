Refugee camps can still manage their own healthcare: senior health official

A senior public health official stated on Wednesday that nine refugee camps along the Thai-Myanmar border are still capable of managing their own healthcare, despite the US government suspending financial aid to them via the International Rescue Committee (IRC).
Dr Supachoke Vejjaphanphesat, an inspector for Public Health Area 2, confirmed he had visited the camps and found that they could still manage healthcare independently, despite the budget cut.
The US government under President Donald Trump suspended healthcare funding for the refugee camps via the IRC for three months, pending a review of its foreign policies. Following this, the IRC ordered the closure of healthcare centres that serve tens of thousands of refugees by the end of January.
After the closure of healthcare centres, the Tak Public Health Office instructed five Thai hospitals in the province to take turns providing medical teams to assist refugees in the three camps.
This order led to criticism from a Mae Sot doctor, who claimed it would be unfair for Thai patients, who already face long waiting times due to insufficient numbers of doctors, to share medical resources with Myanmar refugees.
Earlier, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced plans to set up a central command centre to coordinate with border hospitals and provide mobile medical teams to offer treatment in the shelters every week.
Somsak explained that the nine refugee shelters, established in 1984, now house approximately 100,000 refugees. Seven of these shelters in Rathaburi, Kanchanaburi, Tak, and Mae Hong Son have been operated under the IRC’s oversight.
Despite the budget cuts, Dr Supachoke stated that the refugee shelters can still manage their own healthcare with support from Thai public health agencies in the five border districts.
Dr Supachoke clarified that the Public Health Ministry would act only as an advisor and focus on preventing disease outbreaks in the centres from affecting the local population.
The ministry would also seek financial support from NGOs to provide medical supplies and medicine to the shelters in the long term.
However, Dr Supachoke warned that the end of financial aid from the IRC might affect public sanitation services, including clean drinking water and waste disposal. The budget cuts could also impact the care of patients needing ongoing treatment, such as those with HIV, pulmonary tuberculosis, or children requiring vaccines.
As a result, Dr Supachoke confirmed that the Public Health Ministry would monitor the public health situation at the refugee shelters closely.
“Minister Somsak and Permanent Secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong have instructed me to monitor the situation carefully to ensure that local people and the work of Thai medical personnel are not affected,” he concluded.