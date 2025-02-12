Refugee camps can still manage their own healthcare: senior health official

Government Plans to Provide Ongoing Medical Support

Earlier, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced plans to set up a central command centre to coordinate with border hospitals and provide mobile medical teams to offer treatment in the shelters every week.

Somsak explained that the nine refugee shelters, established in 1984, now house approximately 100,000 refugees. Seven of these shelters in Rathaburi, Kanchanaburi, Tak, and Mae Hong Son have been operated under the IRC’s oversight.

Despite the budget cuts, Dr Supachoke stated that the refugee shelters can still manage their own healthcare with support from Thai public health agencies in the five border districts.

Public Health Ministry to Monitor and Advise

Dr Supachoke clarified that the Public Health Ministry would act only as an advisor and focus on preventing disease outbreaks in the centres from affecting the local population.

The ministry would also seek financial support from NGOs to provide medical supplies and medicine to the shelters in the long term.

However, Dr Supachoke warned that the end of financial aid from the IRC might affect public sanitation services, including clean drinking water and waste disposal. The budget cuts could also impact the care of patients needing ongoing treatment, such as those with HIV, pulmonary tuberculosis, or children requiring vaccines.

Close Monitoring of Healthcare Situation

As a result, Dr Supachoke confirmed that the Public Health Ministry would monitor the public health situation at the refugee shelters closely.

“Minister Somsak and Permanent Secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong have instructed me to monitor the situation carefully to ensure that local people and the work of Thai medical personnel are not affected,” he concluded.

