Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun denies Aung San Suu Kyi’s health rumours, says she is in good health

Speaking to the media on September 6, after returning from a working visit to China led by Acting President and State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC) Chairman Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun said the rumours emerged while the delegation was in China.
“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s health is good. The rumours appeared when international media reported on Myanmar’s participation in the SCO meeting and the 80th anniversary celebration. In response, fabricated news was released to overshadow the coverage, but it did not succeed,” he said.
He added that the reports were deliberately spread to discredit the SSPC Chairman’s visit to China.
“This is fake news, false news. It is fabricated by those who oppose us and do not want progress, to undermine the trip,” he stressed.
Aung San Suu Kyi is currently serving a 32-year prison sentence on 19 charges. Her sentence was reduced to two years in December 2021, and she was granted a further six years of parole on August 1, 2023.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network