TAT hosts grand 'Diwali 2025' celebration, targeting 2.5 million Indian tourists

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that TAT is excited to join in celebrating the important symbol of faith with the Indian community during the Diwali Festival, also known as the "Festival of Lights."
Diwali, one of the world’s major celebrations, originates from the longstanding traditions of India, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness. It has become a highly anticipated event for both Thai and international tourists.
This year, TAT is elevating the Diwali celebration, marking its fourth consecutive year, under the name “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025.” The event will take place from October 16–31, 2025, at the Ong Ang Canal and Phahurat area, a key location for Thai-India diplomacy and trade.
This year’s festival aims to promote the area as the first Thai-Indian cultural landmark in Thailand. The festival is set to be the largest Diwali celebration outside of India, reinforcing Thailand's goal to become a global event hub destination.
The “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025” invites everyone to experience the enchanting charm of Diwali under the theme “Light Unites Us,” using "light" as a symbol of life, hope, and celebration. The event will showcase the friendship between Thai and Indian cultures through art, light displays, and modern multimedia technology.
This year, the event will be divided into two main zones. The first zone, located along Phahurat Road, will be illuminated with stunning light displays and cutting-edge multimedia technology from October 16–31, 2025, between 4pm and 10pm.
From October 18–20, cultural exchange performances between Thailand and India will take place up to four times a day, featuring performances such as the Lantern Dances, Contemporary Dance, a blend of classical dance (Bharatanatyam) and folk dance (Bihu – Assam), India Contemporary Dance, and Bollywood Dance.
A highlight of the event will be on October 19, when the opening ceremony takes place, followed by the vibrant "Happiness Troop" parade. This procession will feature depictions of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and a Bollywood-style parade, culminating in a mini-concert with popular artists including Ja Nongphanee, Musketeers, Prang Prangthip, Mirrr, Meentra Intira, and ZANI, who will provide music and energy throughout the evening.
In addition to the music and lights, Phahurat will transform into a living art space with Art Walls and Art Streets located in 8 spots around Phahurat and Ong Ang Canal, supported by Nippon Paint Decorative Coating (Thailand) Ltd.
Visitors can also enjoy Thai-Indian cultural demonstrations, including henna painting, lantern painting, beadwork, basket weaving, Bollywood cultural performances, and food and product stalls offering Indian-style items.
Visitors will have the chance to experience the true essence of Diwali through Lakshmi and Ganesha worship, awakening the power of faith and welcoming new light into their lives, bringing success and good fortune.
Another must-see spot is Ong Ang Canal, where colourful lights will reflect off the water, adorned with Rangoli art and hundreds of Diyas (oil lamps) to symbolise the welcoming of new light into life.
From October 16–31, 2025, between 4pm and 10pm, visitors can also enjoy cultural performances on smaller stages along the canal from October 16–20.
In addition, several partners will join in the celebration and tourism marketing efforts during the Diwali festival at other locations, including ICONSIAM and Central Pattana's shopping malls. TAT anticipates that over 100,000 people will attend the event, generating an estimated 650 million baht in tourism revenue across the country during the Diwali festival.
In addition, the TAT is offering an elevated experience for Indian tourists and event attendees through the “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege 2025.” This initiative shares the joy with both Thai and international visitors by providing commemorative candles and special discounts on tourism services from participating partners, such as Siam Piwat, Central Group, King Power, Big C, One Bangkok, Erb, iSnack, Jula’s Herb, and more.
Visitors can register for benefits at the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025 from October 16–18, 2025, at Don Mueang Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport, as well as at the event venue from October 16–20, 2025, at Ong Ang Canal and from October 18–20, 2025, at Phahurat. This will ensure that every visit during this Diwali festival is filled with light, happiness, good fortune, and unforgettable experiences in Thailand.
The Indian tourism market remains one of the most high-potential and continuously growing markets, both in terms of numbers and spending. From January 1 to October 7, 2025, Thailand welcomed 1,821,962 Indian tourists, ranking among the top three countries with the highest number of visitors to Thailand. This growth is driven by Thailand’s diverse attractions, which cater well to Indian travellers’ lifestyles, alongside the increase in direct flights and the 60-day visa exemption, making travel more convenient.
Many Indian tourists prefer travelling independently (FIT) to popular destinations like Bangkok, Chonburi, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani, with recent growth in travel to island destinations such as Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan. On average, Indian visitors spend 36,704 baht per person per trip, staying an average of 6.60 nights.
TAT continues to expand its market, aiming to attract high-quality tourists from various groups, including families, incentives, weddings and celebrations, lady travellers, active seniors, millennials, luxury leisure travellers, and golfers. TAT targets 2.5 million Indian tourists by the end of 2025.