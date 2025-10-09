TAT hosts grand 'Diwali 2025' celebration, targeting 2.5 million Indian tourists

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that TAT is excited to join in celebrating the important symbol of faith with the Indian community during the Diwali Festival, also known as the "Festival of Lights."

Diwali, one of the world’s major celebrations, originates from the longstanding traditions of India, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness. It has become a highly anticipated event for both Thai and international tourists.

This year, TAT is elevating the Diwali celebration, marking its fourth consecutive year, under the name “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025.” The event will take place from October 16–31, 2025, at the Ong Ang Canal and Phahurat area, a key location for Thai-India diplomacy and trade.

This year’s festival aims to promote the area as the first Thai-Indian cultural landmark in Thailand. The festival is set to be the largest Diwali celebration outside of India, reinforcing Thailand's goal to become a global event hub destination.

The “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025” invites everyone to experience the enchanting charm of Diwali under the theme “Light Unites Us,” using "light" as a symbol of life, hope, and celebration. The event will showcase the friendship between Thai and Indian cultures through art, light displays, and modern multimedia technology.