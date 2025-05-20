Similan Islands close for 5 months to allow ecosystem recovery

This closure aligns with the Andaman Sea monsoon season and aims primarily to allow the ecosystem to fully recover, while enabling maintenance and preparation for the next tourist season. Other tourist attractions in Phang Nga Province remain open as usual.
Warawut Sangthong, Acting Head of Mu Ko Similan National Park, revealed that although the park is closed to tourists, staff continue their important work with a focus on conserving natural resources, maintaining the area, and enhancing facilities to ensure they are fully ready.
A key mission is to survey the underwater ecosystem. Divers conduct line transect surveys of coral reefs at deep diving sites such as Koek Bay and Hin Hua Tua near Ko Similan (Island No. 8) to collect data on coral recovery without tourism impact.
Park staff are also repairing accommodations, office buildings, and various facilities within the park. Equipment such as vehicles, boats, and lifesaving gear are being inspected and maintained to ensure effective operation when the tourist season reopens.
Environmental officers regularly collect waste and maintain beach cleanliness on Ko Miang, Ko Similan, and Ko Tachai, preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance.
Another crucial task is training in rescue and emergency equipment operation to prepare for potential emergencies. Patrols and strict surveillance enforce national park laws to prevent encroachment and damage to valuable natural resources.
Warawut also stated that during the closure, the park uses online platforms—especially its Facebook page—to keep the public and tourists updated on information, news, and ongoing missions.
The park’s operations during this seasonal closure set an example of maximizing downtime for conservation, infrastructure development, and readiness to welcome tourists safely and with quality service in the upcoming season.
With Similan means 9 in Malay, Mu Ko Similan National Park comprises of nine islets in the Andaman Sea that are considered a jewel of Southern Thailand. Located in the middle of the islets, Ko Miang is especially famous for its white sandy beach and crystal clear waters and is a perfect spot to snorkel.