Similan Islands close for 5 months to allow ecosystem recovery

This closure aligns with the Andaman Sea monsoon season and aims primarily to allow the ecosystem to fully recover, while enabling maintenance and preparation for the next tourist season. Other tourist attractions in Phang Nga Province remain open as usual.



Restoring Nature and Infrastructure

Warawut Sangthong, Acting Head of Mu Ko Similan National Park, revealed that although the park is closed to tourists, staff continue their important work with a focus on conserving natural resources, maintaining the area, and enhancing facilities to ensure they are fully ready.

A key mission is to survey the underwater ecosystem. Divers conduct line transect surveys of coral reefs at deep diving sites such as Koek Bay and Hin Hua Tua near Ko Similan (Island No. 8) to collect data on coral recovery without tourism impact.